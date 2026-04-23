NRCHA CINCH Stallion Stakes Hosts Second 2026 The Run For A Million Cow Horse Challenge Qualifier

Weatherford, Texas—At the end of almost two weeks of competition, the 2026 NRCHA CINCH Stallion Stakes hosted the second Cow Horse Challenge qualifier for The Run For A Million, giving riders another shot to punch their ticket to one of the sport’s biggest stages.

With high stakes in Las Vegas, five riders stepped up to claim their spot this August at the South Point. Qualifying from the event were Justin Wright of Brock, Texas, Todd Crawford of Blanchard, Oklahoma, Tucker Robinson of Shandon, California, Chris Dawson of Perrin, Texas, and Erin Taormino of Lipan, Texas.

“I feel very humble and grateful for the opportunity to go back and be a part of The Run For A Million,” Justin Wright shared, who was the champion of the qualifier. “It was the first time I ever showed Snapdragons, and I’m thankful for the great job Zane Davis did training him.”

The Las Vegas qualifier builds on an already strong roster of competitors set to compete in the Cow Horse Challenge at The Run For A Million. Wright, Crawford, Robinson, Dawson, and Taormino will join previously qualified riders Nick Dowers, Kelby Phillips, Boyd Rice, Shawn Hays, and Jake Telford, raising the level of competition heading into August.

The final opportunity to qualify for the 2026 Cow Horse Challenge will take place at the NRCHA Kimes Ranch Derby in Scottsdale, Arizona, May 26 through June 6, 2026. With one last shot to secure a spot, anticipation continues to build as the lineup for one of the sport’s premier events takes shape.

To learn more about The Run For A Million Cow Horse Challenge, visit therunforamillion.com/cow-horse-challenge/.

About the National Reined Cow Horse Association

Based in Weatherford, Texas, the National Reined Cow Horse Association was formed in 1949 in California, with the goal of preserving and educating the public about the rich history of this traditional horsemanship. The NRCHA is responsible for promoting the sport and ensuring high standards of competition and continuing to work to keep the Vaquero tradition alive in today’s equine industry. The NRCHA also supports numerous affiliate clubs across the United States, Europe and abroad. These groups serve as the association’s backbone, holding many NRCHA-sanctioned competitions and events each year. For more information on these events and reined cow horse, visit nrcha.com.

Media Contact:

Callie McCarthy-Boevers

callie@nrcha.com