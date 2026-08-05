NRCHA Derby Champion Halreycious Rebel to Stand at Four Sixes Ranch

GUTHRIE, Texas — The Four Sixes Ranch is proud to announce that 2026 NRCHA Derby Open Champion Halreycious Rebel, affectionately known as “Jim Paul,” will stand for the 2027 breeding season at the legendary Four Sixes Ranch Granbury Stallion Station.

By Metallic Rebel and out of CR A Lil Peek by Halreycious, the 2021 red roan stallion has quickly established himself among the sport’s rising stars. In addition to capturing the 2026 NRCHA Derby Open Championship, Halreycious Rebel placed third in the NRCHA Snaffle Bit Futurity Open as a 3-year-old, was the NSHA Futurity Derby Open Reserve Champion at four, and has earned more than $236,000 in competition.

“It is a privilege to stand Jim Paul at the Four Sixes Ranch this season,” said owner Bob Grieve. “His journey to this point has meant a great deal to our team, and to see him take his place within an operation of this caliber is a proud moment for our program. The Four Sixes has built its name on a legacy of excellence and integrity that few can match, and I’m honored to entrust his future to their care. We look forward to what this partnership will bring.”

“Halreycious Rebel has proven himself against the best in the industry and possesses the kind of talent, athleticism, and pedigree that breeders are looking for,” said Dr. Nathan Canaday, DVM, President of Operations for the Four Sixes Ranch. “We are honored that Bob Grieve has entrusted the Four Sixes Ranch with Jim Paul’s breeding career. Our team is committed to providing exceptional care and service while helping ensure his legacy continues through the next generation of outstanding performance horses.”

Halreycious Rebel joins one of the nation’s premier stallion rosters, where breeders benefit from the Four Sixes Ranch’s world-renowned breeding program, experienced reproductive team, and a legacy built on producing horses that excel in both the show pen and on the ranch.

Breeding information, breeding contracts, and booking details for Halreycious Rebel will be available through the Four Sixes Ranch Stallion Station on the 6666 website.