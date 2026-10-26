NRCHA Foundation Charity Event Big Guns in Cowtown

FORT WORTH, TEXAS –On Wednesday, October 21,The National Reined Cow Horse Association Foundation’s charity event, Big Guns in Cowtown,unitedthe audiences of reined cowhorse and rodeo together for a sold-out nightatCowtown Coliseum.

Big Guns in Cowtown brought together 22 professional rodeo athletes alongside some of the biggest names inreined cow horse for a one-of-a-kind team competition. Paired with elite reined cow horse professionals, theserodeo athletes stepped outside their traditional disciplines to test their horsemanship and skills by working a cow down the fence.

Earning bragging rights over his fellow athletes and a $30,000 payout,worldchampion tie-down roper Haven Meged scored a big 232 to win the event.

300,000 for the NRCHA Foundation and theathlete selected charities.

Proceeds from Big Guns in Cowtown will directly support the NRCHA Foundation’s three pillars: historical preservation, crisisassistance, and youth scholarships. Through these initiatives, theFoundation iscommitted to preserving the rich history and traditions ofreined cow horse, providing vital support to members ofthe community during times of need, and investing in the next generation ofhorsemen and horsewomen. Together, these efforts ensure thesport‘s legacy is honored, its people are supported, andits future continues to thrive.

Beyond the competition, each professional rodeo athlete continued the spirit of giving by supporting 22 charitable organizations, extending the event’s impact to causes close to their hearts.

Along with raising incredible funds for great causes, Big Guns in Cowtownprovided the opportunity for people to learn more about the sport of reined cowhorse.

“Being able to bring such incredible athletes and trainers together, showcasing our sport, and raising money for deserving charitable organizations beyond the NRCHA Foundation is exactly what we hoped this event would accomplish,” said NRCHA Foundation Chair Chelsea Edsall. “I cannot express my gratitude to the trainers, athletes, horse owners, sponsors, donors, and supporters who believed in what we were trying to accomplish.”

Through the support of competitors, sponsors, and fans, Big Guns in Cowtown turned a night of unforgettable competition into a lasting investment in the future of reined cowhorse.

About the National Reined Cow Horse Association