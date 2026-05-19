NRCHA NAMES PATTY TIBERG AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

WEATHERFORD, Texas — The National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Board of Directors has named Patty Tiberg as the association’s new Executive Director.

Tiberg steps into the role following her tenure with NRCHA, where she most recently served as Director of Sponsorship & Incentive. Since joining the association in 2024, she has been instrumental in driving growth across key areas of the organization, including expanding the NRCHA Cow Horse Incentive and strengthening the association’s sponsorship program.

In her role overseeing sponsorships, Tiberg led efforts to grow and enhance NRCHA’s partner portfolio, building meaningful relationships with industry-leading brands and identifying new opportunities to elevate sponsor visibility and engagement across premier events and year-round initiatives. Her work has contributed to increased investment in the sport and added value for NRCHA members, owners, and fans.

“Patty has made a significant impact during her time with NRCHA,” said Paul Bailey, NRCHA President. “Her ability to build strong partnerships, think strategically, and follow through on execution has helped position the association for continued growth. We are confident in her leadership as she steps into the Executive Director role.”

Prior to joining NRCHA, Tiberg served as chief marketing and business development officer for the American Quarter Horse Association, overseeing corporate partnerships, marketing, sales, and media platforms. She previously served as vice president of the Morris Media Network Equine Group, parent company to leading equine industry brands including Western Horseman, Quarter Horse News, and Reined Cow Horse News.

“I am honored to step into this position and continue serving the NRCHA,” Tiberg said. “This organization is built on a deep respect for tradition, strong relationships, and a shared passion for the cow horse. I look forward to working alongside our Board, staff, and members to continue building momentum and supporting the future of the sport.”

Effective immediately, Tiberg will oversee the association’s day-to-day operations as Executive Director. Emily Konkel will remain actively involved in an advisory role through the end of her contract in June, working alongside Tiberg to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for the association, its members, and industry partners.

As Executive Director, Tiberg will oversee the strategic direction and day-to-day operations of the association, working closely with the Board of Directors, staff, and industry partners to support NRCHA’s mission and long-term growth.

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About the National Reined Cow Horse Association

Based in Weatherford, Texas, the National Reined Cow Horse Association was formed in 1949 in California, with the goal of preserving and educating the public about the rich history of this traditional horsemanship. The NRCHA is responsible for promoting the sport and ensuring high standards of competition and continuing to work to keep the Vaquero tradition alive in today’s equine industry. The NRCHA also supports numerous affiliate clubs across the United States, Europe and abroad. These groups serve as the association’s backbone, holding many NRCHA-sanctioned competitions and events each year. For more information on these events and reined cow horse, visit nrcha.com.

Media Contact:

Callie McCarthy-Boevers

callie@nrcha.com