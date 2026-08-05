NRCHA Owners Committee Introduces “Tough Boots to Fill” Award

The National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) Owners Committee is proud to announce the introduction of the Tough Boots to Fill Award, a new annual recognition honoring the individuals whose dedication, leadership, and service have made a lasting impact on the reined cow horse industry.

While success in the show pen is often celebrated, the Tough Boots to Fill Award shines a light on those whose greatest contributions happen behind the scenes. Created by the NRCHA Owners Committee, the award recognizes members who have strengthened the association through their leadership, generosity, stewardship, and unwavering commitment to the future of the sport.

“The strength of the NRCHA has always been the people who invest in our association, often without seeking recognition,” said Debbie Branch, Chairman of the NRCHA Owners Committee. “The Tough Boots to Fill Award was created to honor those individuals whose leadership, generosity, and dedication have helped shape our community for generations. Their legacy isn’t measured solely by accomplishments in the show pen, but by the lasting impact they’ve made on the people and the future of reined cow horse.”

Just as a well-worn pair of cowboy boots represents the foundation of the Western lifestyle, the Tough Boots to Fill Award recognizes the men and women whose character, dedication, and servant leadership have left an enduring footprint on the NRCHA community. Their impact is often measured not by titles won, but by the relationships they’ve built, the traditions they’ve preserved, and the countless ways they’ve invested in others.