NRHA Announces Cowgirl Connect: A Women’s Networking Event on October 16

The National Reining Horse Association is proud to present Cowgirl Connect, a special evening designed to bring women of the reining and western lifestyle community together for networking, inspiration, and fun. The event will take place on Thursday , October 16, from 5:30-7:30 PM, and tickets are available now on Eventbrite.https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1675273761919?aff=oddtdtcreator

Attendees can look forward to a lively atmosphere featuring light hors d’oeuvres, fun activities, door prizes, and meaningful conversation. Whether you’re an NRHA competitor, industry professional, or fan, Cowgirl Connect offers the chance to connect with other women who are passionate about the western performance horse industry.

The evening will also feature a keynote from Allison Thorson, a champion athlete and purpose-driven leader making waves across the equine industry. Thorson earned the 2019 NRHA Rookie of the Year title and the 2023 Non-Pro Futurity Level 3 Co-Championship. Balancing her decorated show career with significant leadership roles, Thorson contributes to her family’s extensive agricultural businesses and brands, including ThorSport Ranch in Texas, ThorSport Farm South and Equine Surgical Center in Tennessee, and ThorSport Farm North, Tenda Horse Products, FarmPaint, and ThorTurf in Ohio. She also serves as an advisor and spokeswoman for ThorSport Racing, her family’s championship NASCAR truck team. ThorSport is the title sponsor of the NRHA Livestream at both the 6666 NRHA Derby presented by Markel and the NRHA Futurity and Adequan North American Affiliate Championship.

“Cowgirl Connect is about celebrating the women who make our industry thrive,” said Patti Carter, Sr. Director of Education and Officials. “We’re excited to provide an event where participants can meet new friends, share experiences, and leave inspired by one another’s stories.”

Event Details:

What: NRHA Cowgirl Connect

When: Wednesday, October 16 | 5:30-7:30 PM

Where: NRHA Office – 3021 W Reno Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73107

Tickets: Available on Eventbrite https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1675273761919?aff=oddtdtcreator

Join us for this exciting opportunity to network, celebrate, and empower women in reining.

Media Contact:

Maddie Weber

Marketing Director

mweber@NRHA.com