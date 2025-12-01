NRHA Announces Unprecedented Biosecurity Measures for 2025 NRHA Futurity®

In response to recent EHV-1 concerns and with the health of horses as its top priority, the National Reining Horse Association is implementing one of the most extensive biosecurity plans ever used at a western performance horse event. These measures exceed every recommendation from the Oklahoma State Veterinarian and go above and beyond protocols seen at any comparable event.

The goal is clear: provide the safest possible environment for the 2025 class of Futurity horses—equine athletes that represent years of work, investment, and world-class horsemanship.

A Comprehensive, Science-Backed Strategy

Stronger Safety Through Limiting Horse Numbers

To dramatically reduce density and exposure risk, only horses entered in the NRHA Futurity are allowed on the OKC Fairgrounds. Eliminating ancillary and NAAC classes reduces movement among barns, equipment, and people—one of the most effective ways to limit transmission pathways. All ancillary and NAAC entry fees have been fully refunded, and the Adequan® North American Affiliate Championships will be rescheduled in 2026.

A Short Delay For A Safer Window

The adjusted Futurity schedule provides more time for:

potential exposures to declare at home,

trainers and veterinarians to observe horses before travel,

state officials to apply the latest data to the event timeline.

Both Texas and Oklahoma State Veterinarians confirmed that with mitigation in place, the risk was manageable, and NRHA chose to go even further in strengthening its safety posture.

Elevated Facility Cleaning & Sanitation

In partnership with the OKC Fairgrounds, NRHA implemented a comprehensive, two-stage sanitation plan that protected horses before arrival and now continues throughout the duration of the event.

Before horses moved in, the Fairgrounds completed multiple full passes of stall cleaning and disinfection using products proven effective against EHV-1. Wheelbarrows, wash racks, round pens, arena rails, alleyways, and other high-touch surfaces were thoroughly sanitized. Biosecurity signage was installed across the grounds, and the Bennett Event Center underwent complete fogging and disinfecting.

This top-to-bottom preparation ensured that Futurity horses stepped into a clean, controlled, and verified environment from day one.

During the show, these efforts continue with an elevated, facility-wide sanitation schedule, including:

ongoing spraying and disinfecting of high-traffic areas,

routine sanitation of shared equipment and traffic routes,

disinfectant added to drag-water in all arenas,

overnight fogging of the Bennett Event Center,

continuous monitoring and reinforced biosecurity oversight.

These layered efforts far exceed standard event protocols and are specifically designed to minimize environmental risk throughout the show.

Salt Water Spas—Therapeutic Care Under Elevated Safety Standards

Salt water spas play a valuable role in supporting the health, comfort, and recovery of elite performance horses. After consultation with the Oklahoma State Veterinarian, NRHA is allowing salt water spas on-site under enhanced, strictly monitored biosecurity requirements.

This approach protects horse welfare while ensuring safe therapy access during competition.

Salt water spa operators must:

display clear signage identifying the disinfectant brand, concentration, and verified efficacy against EHV-1,

post all cleaning and wipe-down procedures for transparency,

disinfect spa surfaces thoroughly after every single horse,

require workers to wear gloves and change them for each treatment.

These requirements ensure that horses can continue receiving high-level therapeutic care while maintaining NRHA’s elevated safety standards. It is another example of NRHA’s commitment to providing both maximum protection and the highest standard of horsemanship.

Industry-Leading Entry Controls

Arrival opens at noon, November 27, through Barn Row only.

Only Futurity-entered horses are allowed on grounds.

Mandatory 5-day CVI, including EHV-specific language required by Oklahoma.

Every horse is verified against health papers, registration papers, and the official entry list.

Futurity Sale Moves Forward—Safely & Innovatively

The 2025 NRHA Markel Futurity Sale is moving forward in a reimagined LIVE-ONLINE hybrid format on Thursday, December 4 at 10:00 AM—a progressive solution that preserves the heart of the sale while prioritizing horse welfare.

This modern approach allows NRHA to maintain the camaraderie, energy, and social connection that make the Futurity Sale a signature event, all while keeping horses safely at home during an elevated biosecurity climate. Buyers will enjoy the full live-auction experience—with an auctioneer, announcer, and in-arena excitement—paired with high-quality video representation of each horse in the ring.

This innovative structure reflects NRHA’s commitment to both progress and responsibility—ensuring the sale retains its tradition and momentum while safeguarding the equine athletes central to the Futurity.

World Title Race Protected

The postponement of ancillary classes does not affect NRHA World Title standings or year-end awards. NRHA rules ensure Title races remain fair and consistent nationwide.

“We know the concern surrounding EHV-1 is real,” said NRHA Commissioner Billy Smith. “Our decisions reflect our commitment to protecting these horses and honoring the years of dedication that brought them here. We’re doing everything in our power to provide a safe, world-class Futurity.”

NRHA will continue close communication with state officials and provide transparent updates throughout the event.

