NRHA Pros Head to 2026 IEA Western Regional Finals

Thursday, February 19, 2026 (Columbus, Ohio) – The Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA)is proud to announce a new collaborative program with Member/Alliance Partner, National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) and the NRHA Professionals Committee beginning in the Spring of 2026.

In an effort to bring more awareness of the reining industry to IEA youth riders and the general public, a variety of NRHA Professional Horsemen/Horsewomen will be traveling to each of IEA’s Western Regional Finals competitions held throughout the country to serve as clinicians. NRHA Professional Horseman, Herm Sherwin of Watkinsville, Georgia, is the pro featured for this first NRHA/IEA clinic being held at the IEA Western Region 4 Finals on February 21-22 at Martin Community College in Williamston, North Carolina.

During each of IEA’s 10 Western post-season Region Finals horse shows, an NRHA Pro will conduct a short clinic/demonstration on one of their own professional reining horses in an effort to showcase correct reining maneuvers, provide tips for improving riding skills, demonstrate what the judges are looking for, and how to best utilize those skills in a draw-based (catch-ride) competition format. Clinicians will also be on hand on answer questions about NRHA and the reining industry in general.

“This is an inspiring opportunity created by the NRHA Professionals. We’ve already conducted these types of clinics with 4-H groups in both Texas and Oklahoma and hope to create a network of opportunities for horse interested youth to learn and Professionals to teach,” said NRHA Commissioner Billy Smith.

The IEA Western program offers three levels of reining classes at each regular season and post-season competition – two Upper School levels (Varsity Open and Varsity Intermediate) and one Middle School level (Future Intermediate), as well as a variety of Horsemanship and Ranch Riding classes. IEA utilizes standard NRHA patterns for Open classes and modified/simplified patterns for the intermediate levels – taking into consideration skill progression and horse availability.

IEA Western Regional Finals competitions are the last qualifying step for IEA youth riders in grades 4-12 for top riders and teams to progress to the 2026 IEA Western National Finals being held on June 21-23 in Fort Worth, Texas during the American Paint Horse Association (APHA) World Championship Show. Riders must accrue a minimum number of points during the regular IEA show season to qualify for Region Finals and then place in the top 1 or 2 spots in each class (depending on size of region) to move forward to National Finals. NRHA will also conduct a reining clinic at the 2026 IEA Western National Finals.

“IEA is thrilled to deepen our long-standing relationship with our friends at NRHA,” says IEA Co-Founder and Executive Director, Roxane Durant. “In some parts of the country, there are not many opportunities for our young Western Members to watch professional reining – especially for those riders who only show IEA. These NRHA Pro clinic opportunities coming directly to our Western Regional shows brings that opportunity right into our back yard. We are so grateful to NRHA and the Pros Committee for sponsoring these clinics and helping to create enthusiasm for and progression into IEA reining classes and hopefully on to youth and non-pro classes with NRHyA and NRHA.”

IEA is entering their 25th Anniversary season in 2026-2027 and has a history of alumni members who have gone on to professional careers in the NRHA including NRHA Million Dollar Rider and 2021 NRHA Professional Horseman of the Year, Trevor Dare, 2024 NRHA Professional of the Year, Kaci O’Rourke, and 2024 Becky Hanson Professional Horsewoman of the Year, Julia Roshelli. Other notable IEA alumni and coaches include Ben Beckett, Mark Guynn, Ariel Hug, Shannon Quinlan Hill, Jessica Bein, Andrew Wolf, Thiago Sobral, and dozens of others.

To learn more about the IEA Western program, visit www.rideiea.org or to learn more about NRHA, visit www.nrha.com

###

ABOUT THE NATIONAL REINING HORSE ASSOCIATION (NRHA)

Founded in 1966, the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion and advancement of the reining horse. As the worldwide standard-setting body for the sport, NRHA establishes the rules, patterns, and judging criteria that define reining at every level of competition. Often regarded as the pinnacle of western horsemanship, reining showcases precision, athleticism, and the deep partnership between horse and rider—skills that influence and elevate performance across all western disciplines. Through its global events and educational initiatives, NRHA celebrates the authenticity, accessibility, and excellence of the sport while welcoming new audiences and honoring the traditions that define it. This Right Here Is Reining.

ABOUT THE INTERSCHOLASTIC EQUESTRIAN ASSOCIATION (IEA)

Inclusive. Equitable. Affordable. The IEA was established to provide competitive and educational opportunities through equestrian athletics for students in grades 4-12 without the expense of owning a horse. Good Horsemanship and honorable participation are priorities at every event. It is the responsibility of all members to foster a spirit of belongingness, an atmosphere of community enjoyment, and a mutual respect for all participants and their equine partners. Founded in 2002, the IEA has nearly 15,000 members nationwide participating in Hunt Seat, Western and Dressage disciplines. Each season the IEA offers nearly $1.5M in cash and collegiate scholarships to youth members and is open to public schools, private schools, home-schools and barn teams. www.rideiea.org

Media Contacts:

Kimber Whanger

IEA Director of Marketing & Communications

614.542.9415 | kimber@rideiea.org | www.rideiea.org

Maddie Weber

NRHA Senior Director of Marketing

719.210.4963 | mweber@NRHA.com | www.nrha.com