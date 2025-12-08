NSBA and NSBA Foundation Announce 2026 Leadership

The National Snaffle Bit Association elected its 2026 leadership team, and the 2026 NSBA Foundation officers and directors were also introduced during the association’s annual membership meeting, held on December 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NSBA’s 2026 elected positions include:

President: Michael Tidwell, Cartersville, Georgia

President-Elect: Laina Banks, Schulenburg, Texas

First Vice President and Treasurer: Denton DeBuhr, Eldora, Iowa

Second Vice President: Kelly McDowall, Franktown, Colorado

Secretary: Adam Daurio, Parker, Colorado

Parliamentarian: Lori Bucholz, Waterloo, Nebraska

Immediate Past President: Phil Harris, State Road, North Carolina

Directors include:

Cole Baker, Dunnellon, Florida

Christa Baldwin, Stanton, Michigan

Blake Britton, Chillicothe, Ohio

Tony Burris, Stoneville, North Carolina

Patty Campbell, Whitesboro, Texas

Ryan Cottingim, Shelbyville, Tennessee

Nancy Ditty, Ocala, Florida

Mike Hachtel, Collinsville, Texas

Megan Hunt, Olive Branch, Mississippi

Chris Jones, Reelsville, Indiana

Bobby Smith, Fort Worth, Texas

The 2026 NSBA Foundation officers include:

Chair: Bob Kennedy, Ocala, Florida

Chair Elect: Alyse Roberts, Purcell, Oklahoma

Treasurer and Past Chair: Barbara Crawford, Folsom, California

Ex Officio Member: Michael Tidwell, Cartersville, Georgia

Board members include:

Sam Holloway, Hendrix, Oklahoma

Cindy Kaufman, Westerville, Ohio

Jennifer Leavengood, Bellair Shore, Florida

Jennifer LaGrange, Christmas, Florida

Christy Lenhart, Richmond, Michigan

Robin Sowell, Pelzer, South Carolina

Patty Vatterott, Wellington, Florida

ABOUT NSBA

Established in 1983, National Snaffle Bit Association has expanded from its roots in the Western Pleasure discipline to recognize various disciplines and eight breed associations in competition. NSBA’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

National Snaffle Bit Association has more than 20,000 active members and more than 44,000 registered horses across its eight alliance breed organizations. NSBA members earn more than $13.5 million in monetary awards at NSBA-sanctioned horse shows annually, and the association sanctions nearly 600 horse show events and close to 200,000 horse show entries each year.

To learn more about NSBA, please visit nsba.com.

ABOUT THE NSBA FOUNDATION

The National Snaffle Bit Association Foundation is the non-profit 501(c)3 arm of the National Snaffle Bit Association. Operating under a separate board of directors, the NSBA Foundation serves NSBA’s more than 20,000 members, the equine therapeutic community and the equine community at large through educational programming, scholarships, and financial assistance to equine professionals in crisis. The NSBA Foundation also works to keep animal welfare at the forefront of the equine industry.

To learn more, please visit nsba.com/foundation.

