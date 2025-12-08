NSBA and NSBA Foundation Announce 2026 Leadership

The National Snaffle Bit Association elected its 2026 leadership team, and the 2026 NSBA Foundation officers and directors were also introduced during the association’s annual membership meeting, held on December 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
NSBA’s 2026 elected positions include:
President: Michael Tidwell, Cartersville, Georgia
President-Elect: Laina Banks, Schulenburg, Texas
First Vice President and Treasurer: Denton DeBuhr, Eldora, Iowa
Second Vice President: Kelly McDowall, Franktown, Colorado
Secretary: Adam Daurio, Parker, Colorado
Parliamentarian: Lori Bucholz, Waterloo, Nebraska
Immediate Past President: Phil Harris, State Road, North Carolina
Directors include:
Cole Baker, Dunnellon, Florida
Christa Baldwin, Stanton, Michigan
Blake Britton, Chillicothe, Ohio
Tony Burris, Stoneville, North Carolina
Patty Campbell, Whitesboro, Texas
Ryan Cottingim, Shelbyville, Tennessee
Nancy Ditty, Ocala, Florida
Mike Hachtel, Collinsville, Texas
Megan Hunt, Olive Branch, Mississippi
Chris Jones, Reelsville, Indiana
Bobby Smith, Fort Worth, Texas
The 2026 NSBA Foundation officers include:
Chair: Bob Kennedy, Ocala, Florida
Chair Elect: Alyse Roberts, Purcell, Oklahoma
Treasurer and Past Chair: Barbara Crawford, Folsom, California
Ex Officio Member: Michael Tidwell, Cartersville, Georgia
Board members include:
Sam Holloway, Hendrix, Oklahoma
Cindy Kaufman, Westerville, Ohio
Jennifer Leavengood, Bellair Shore, Florida
Jennifer LaGrange, Christmas, Florida
Christy Lenhart, Richmond, Michigan
Robin Sowell, Pelzer, South Carolina
Patty Vatterott, Wellington, Florida
ABOUT NSBA
Established in 1983, National Snaffle Bit Association has expanded from its roots in the Western Pleasure discipline to recognize various disciplines and eight breed associations in competition. NSBA’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.
National Snaffle Bit Association has more than 20,000 active members and more than 44,000 registered horses across its eight alliance breed organizations. NSBA members earn more than $13.5 million in monetary awards at NSBA-sanctioned horse shows annually, and the association sanctions nearly 600 horse show events and close to 200,000 horse show entries each year.
To learn more about NSBA, please visit nsba.com.
ABOUT THE NSBA FOUNDATION
The National Snaffle Bit Association Foundation is the non-profit 501(c)3 arm of the National Snaffle Bit Association. Operating under a separate board of directors, the NSBA Foundation serves NSBA’s more than 20,000 members, the equine therapeutic community and the equine community at large through educational programming, scholarships, and financial assistance to equine professionals in crisis. The NSBA Foundation also works to keep animal welfare at the forefront of the equine industry.
To learn more, please visit nsba.com/foundation.
