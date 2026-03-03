NSBA Announced Its Newest Judges, Rail Judges Division – Corrected

The National Snaffle Bit Association is pleased to congratulate the newest NSBA-approved judges:

Stefanie Bubenzer, Pilot Point, Texas (Category 1)

Rachel Michelle Cogle, Canyon, Texas

Katie Green, Ocala, Florida (Category 1)

Chris Holbin, Vero Beach, FL (Category 1)

Houston Huff, Evansville, Indiana (Category 1)

Sara Reuvers, Pilot Point, Texas (Category 1)

Colton Smith, Kankakee, IL (Category 1)

Dale Sullens, Aubrey, Texas (Category 1)

Joan Werner, Orange Park, Florida

Tamara Whitt, Olympia, Washington (Category 1)

NSBA also congratulations the following new NSBA-approved international judges:

Andrea Momesso, Oderzo (TV), Italy

Anna-Alisa Samse, Hannover, Germany

Christina Otterbach, Heckenbach, Germany

Elodie Mangeot-Reed, Mittersheim, France

Martina Sonzogno, Venelia – Mestre, Italy

Franciois Guyot, St Hiaire De Brethmas, France

Those who have earned designation as Category 1 judges may judge NSBA-approved shows with $10,000 or more in added money.

To be considered for an NSBA judges card, potential judges must complete and submit an application by October 1. All applications are reviewed by the Judges Committee, and selected applicants are invited to the judges’ testing in Texas, where they will participate in a closed rulebook test, video testing on all NSBA disciplines, and a personal interview, held in early December. For additional information, please see the complete requirements at nsba.com/judges-application-forms.

After becoming an NSBA judge, all current judges are required to recertify every three years to maintain their judge’s card.

RESTRICTED JUDGES FOR RAIL CLASSES

In addition, NSBA has approved a new division of restricted judges for Category 1/Rail, which has been added in addition to its existing categories of restricted judges that include Working Hunter/Jumping and Ranch Riding/Ranch classes. The application for Category 1/Rail specialty judge applicants is available on the website at nsba.com/judges-application-forms. Applications must be submitted by May 15. Applicant testing is tentatively scheduled for the end of June.

ABOUT NSBA

Established in 1983, National Snaffle Bit Association has expanded from its roots in the Western Pleasure discipline to recognize various disciplines and eight breed associations in competition. NSBA’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

National Snaffle Bit Association has more than 20,000 active members and more than 44,000 registered horses across its eight alliance breed organizations. NSBA members earn more than $13.5 million in monetary awards at NSBA-sanctioned horse shows annually, and the association sanctions nearly 600 horse show events and close to 200,000 horse show entries each year.

To learn more about NSBA, please visit nsba.com.

