NSBA Foundation Kicks Off Photo Contest

The National Snaffle Bit Association Foundation, in partnership with 4-Star Trailers, invites everyone to grab their camera (or phone) to show off their horse in a special photo contest that will benefit the Susan Scott Memorial Scholarship and Youth of the Year Award. The overall winner of the contest will receive a 2026 4-Star Trailer!

Contestants will vie to have their photos published in a new calendar. Participants will submit photos following a different theme for each month. Finalists will be selected from each category in a donate-to-vote format. Every photo tells a story. Every entry helps write a brighter future.

Each month will feature a theme as follows:

January – Winter Wonderland

February – Love Your Horse Valentines

March – Mares and Babies

April – Spring is In The Air

May – Graduation

June – Team Spirit

July – Beat The Heat (Dog Days Of Summer)

August – World Champions

September – Fall Fun

October – Costumes Contest

November – Fat Horse/Fat Pony Month

December – Holiday Spirit

All photos must include a horse and be family-friendly.

Photo submission for the contest will open on February 20 and remain open through March 20 at gogophotocontest.com/nsbafoundation26.com.

Voting for the photo finalists will be available April 1 – April 30, with the winning photo for each theme selected as the photo of the month of the calendar.

A professionals-only category will also be available for professional photographers to enter for the calendar’s cover photo. The grand prize winner will be the photographer whose photo raises the most money in the contest. The grand prize winner will receive a brand new 2026 4-Star bumper pull trailer as well as a dedicated The Way To Go Spotlight feature. All chosen photos will be published in The Way To Go and prominently displayed in the Foundation reception area during the 2026 NSBA World Championship Show.

The resulting calendar will be an academic-year calendar, published from September 2026 through August 2027. The 2026-2027 calendar will be available for sale at the Foundation booth at the 2026 NSBA World Championship Show.

For more information about the Photo and Calendar contest, please visit gogophotocontest.com/nsbafoundation26.com.

ABOUT NSBA

Established in 1983, National Snaffle Bit Association has expanded from its roots in the Western Pleasure discipline to recognize various disciplines and ten breed associations in competition. NSBA’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

National Snaffle Bit Association has more than 20,000 active members and more than 44,000 registered horses across its ten alliance breed organizations. NSBA members earn more than $13.5 million in monetary awards at NSBA-sanctioned horse shows annually, and the association sanctions nearly 600 horse show events and close to 200,000 horse show entries each year.

To learn more about NSBA, please visit nsba.com.

ABOUT THE NSBA FOUNDATION

The National Snaffle Bit Association Foundation is the non-profit 501(c)3 arm of the National Snaffle Bit Association. Operating under a separate board of directors, the NSBA Foundation serves NSBA’s more than 20,000 members, the equine therapeutic community and the equine community at large through educational programming, scholarships, and financial assistance to equine professionals in crisis. The NSBA Foundation also works to keep animal welfare at the forefront of the equine industry.

The National Snaffle Bit Association’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

To learn more, please visit nsba.com/foundation.

Media Contact:

Connie Lechleitner

cmlechlei@gmail.com