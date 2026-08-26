NSBA World Championship Show Celebrates Excellence

The National Snaffle Bit Association hosted its World Championship Show along with its Breeders Championship Futurity August 13-23, 2026, at the Built Ford Tough Livestock Complex at Expo Square in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The 2026 World Show and its Show Your Colors AQHA, APHA and NSBA show awarded 247 world and stakes championships and 58 Breeders Championship Futurity championships and housed nearly 3,000 horses. This year’s NSBA World Championship Show and Breeders Championship Futurity paid out more than $2.5 million in cash and prizes to exhibitors and horse owners.

The NSBA World Show has been held in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the past 21 years and creates a direct economic impact on the city of Tulsa of nearly $8.5 million, and creates more than 7,000 hotel room nights throughout the ten-day show.

New classes in 2026 included:

3 & 4 Year Old Novice Horse Hunter Under Saddle 3 & 4 Year Old Novice Horse Western Pleasure 3 Year Old Intermediate Non Pro Hunter Under Saddle 3 Year Old Intermediate Non Pro Western Pleasure 3 Year Old Intermediate Open Hunter Under Saddle 3 Year Old Intermediate Open Western Pleasure 3 Year Old Trail – Intermediate Rider 4 & 5 Year Old Trail – Intermediate Rider Amateur 50 & Over Trail – Intermediate Rider Amateur 50 & Over Trail – Limited Rider Amateur Trail – Intermediate Rider Amateur Trail – Limited Rider AQHA Open English Versatility First Year Green Pattern English First Year Green Pattern Western Green Junior Trail – Intermediate Rider Green Non Pro Hunt Seat Equitation – Limited Rider Green Non Pro Showmanship at Halter – Limited Rider Green Non Pro Western Horsemanship – Limited Rider Green Ranch Rail Green Ranch Riding Green Ranch Trail Green Senior Trail – Intermediate Rider Heroes on Horses Western Pattern Junior Trail – Intermediate Rider Maturity Intermediate Non Pro Hunter Under Saddle Maturity Intermediate Non Pro Western Pleasure Maturity Intermediate Open Hunter Under Saddle Non Pro Ranch Horsemanship Novice Youth Hunt Seat Equitation 13 & Under Novice Youth Hunt Seat Equitation 14-18 Novice Youth Showmanship at Halter 13 & Under Novice Youth Showmanship at Halter 14-18 Novice Youth Trail 13 & Under Novice Youth Trail 14-18 Novice Youth Western Horsemanship 13 & Under Novice Youth Western Horsemanship 14-18 Ranch BCF 3 Year Old Open Ranch Riding Senior Trail – Intermediate Rider

NSBA hosted its first Breeders Championship Futurity classes beginning in 2001, and added its World Championship Show in 2006.

SPECIAL EVENTS

NSBA recognized the service of military veterans along with the 250th anniversary of America with special events that included a welcome dinner, coached riding practice and two stakes classes. Veterans competed in the Heroes On Horses Western Pattern and Heroes On Horses Walk Jog Western Pleasure. Kendall Nygen, of St. Petersburg, Florida, showed her own horse, The Al Capone, to win the Heroes On Horses Pattern class while Florence Bryant, of Greenville, Texas, showed Laziness to win the Heroes On Horses Walk Jog Western Pleasure.

The CINCH Horsemanship Invitational saw 64 Non-Pro exhibitors who qualified and entered to compete by placing in the top ten in their alliance world championship show or NSBA World Show in 2025 and were invited to compete for the tournament. The top 15 exhibitors from the preliminary round returned for the finals where they performed a pattern that they were given ten minutes before the class began. Ady Kallay, of Drayton Valley Alberta, Canada, showed NSBA’s 2025 All Around Horse Of The Year The Batchelor to win the first place prize of $3,000.

The 2026 Markel Insurance Breeders Championship Futurity Yearling Sale closed Friday evening, August 21, with 36 yearlings sold for a total of $827,500. The annual sale, held in conjunction with the NSBA World Championship Show and Breeders Championship Futurity, once again brought together pedigrees representing some of the industry’s most accomplished Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle families. The 2026 sale posted an overall average of $24,236.11, while the top five sellers averaged $71,000 and the top ten averaged $58,000. The top 20 yearlings averaged $44,825, while the top 30 averaged $36,975. Yearlings sold through the sale are eligible to return to the NSBA Breeders Championship Futurity as two and three year olds to compete for a special Sale Graduate purse, estimated at $135,861.50 from the 2026 sale. Leading the sale was Hide The Cookis, Hip No. 7, who brought $87,000 to become the High Selling Gelding and overall high seller. The 2025 sorrel gelding by No Doubt Im Lazy and out of The Cooki Monster was consigned by Capital Quarter Horses LLC, with Jessica Duffy serving as agent

SPECIAL AWARDS AND RECOGNITION

NSBA also honored the excellence of its members and their equine partners from the 2025 show year during the NSBA Honors banquet recognizing awards since as the 2025 Horse Of The Year, Jack Benson Award, Hall Of Fame, Quarter Million Dollar and Million Dollar Riders.

For the first time, the Horse Of The Year was recognized in categories of All Around Performance, Rail, Hunter Jumper and Ranch Performance. R C Kola, owned by Madeline Bayless, was named Rail Horse Of The Year; The Batchelor, owned by AK Performance Horses, was recognized as All Around Performance Horse Of The Year; Xtra Wimpys Catalyst, owned by Erika Collins Sterling was named Ranch Performance Horse Of The Year; and DGS Legacy, owned by Robin DeGraff, was recognized as Hunter/Jumper Horse Of The Year.

Chad Horkey received the Leo Barbera President’s Award for his work not only as a horse show announcer but his time working as a facilitator and advisor in NSBA Foundation’s Tomorrows Horsemen educational program for young training professionals.

The 2026 NSBA Hall Of Fame inductees included Highpoint Performance Horses/Charlie Cole and Jason Martin, of Pilot Point, Texas as Individual/Entity; Zippin The Breeze, owned by Kathryn Frederick, Mount Dora, Florida, as Breeding Mare; Its A Southern Thing, owned by Gumz Farms LLC, Ocala, Florida, as Breeding Stallion; and Look N Hott, owned by Laurel Champlin of Pilot Point, Texas.

Eight riders were inducted into the NSBA’s Quarter Million Dollar Club after reaching the milestone of earning more than $250,000 in lifetime NSBA earnings. They included Mike Hachtel, Nick Mayabb, Steve Meadows, Brad Ost, Ryan Painter, Jennifer Paul, Laura Spell and Hillary Timchak.

NSBA also recognized its fourth and fifth riders who have earned more than one million dollars in lifetime earnings: Aaron Moses and Katy Jo Zuidema.

The Roberts family of Ocala, Florida, were named the recipients of the Jack Benson Award for their support of the equine industry.

Three scholarship recipients were also recognized during the NSBA Honors banquet after receiving awards from the NSBA Foundation. Elena Cotton-Betteridge, of Bryan, Texas, received the T. Joe Jeane Memorial Scholarship that is given to a veterinary college student entering their second year of veterinary school. Lena Slater, of Canton, Georgia, was recognized as the 2026 NSBA Youth Scholarship recipient. Olivia Clough, of Westminster, Vermont, received the Youth Of The Year and a scholarship from the Susan Scott Memorial Fund.

NSBA FOUNDATION RAISES FUNDS

The NSBA Foundation hosted several fundraising activities throughout the 2026 NSBA World Championship Show including its annual online auction, two wine tasting events, a bar-b-cue contest and an auction of long-time NSBA member Suzy Jeane’s whiskey cake to fund the Foundation’s programs. NSBA members bid generously on a wide variety of items raising funds of $34,500 to help the Foundation continue its mission to provide programs that benefit the horse community through its five pillars of Animal Welfare, the Crisis Fund, Education, Equestrians With Disabilities/Heroes On Horses and the Champion Fund.

To view complete show results from the 2026 NSBA World Championship Show, please visit nsba.com and choose the World Show drop down menu and World Show Results.

ABOUT NSBA

Established in 1983, National Snaffle Bit Association has expanded from its roots in the Western Pleasure discipline to recognize various disciplines and eight breed associations in competition. NSBA’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

National Snaffle Bit Association has more than 20,000 active members and more than 44,000 registered horses across its eight alliance breed organizations. NSBA members earn more than $13.5 million in monetary awards at NSBA-sanctioned horse shows annually, and the association sanctions nearly 600 horse show events and close to 200,000 horse show entries each year.

To learn more about NSBA, please visit nsba.com.