OFF TO THE RACES: A new “Bred for Speed” exhibit is coming to Equine Affaire!

COLUMBUS, OH, February 26, 2026 – Grooming your horses until they shine is your privilege. Ensuring your horses get that moment in the spotlight that they deserve? That’s our pleasure! This spring, show off your herd at Equine Affaire in Ohio, happening April 9-12 at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, OH. There are multiple opportunities for horse owners, clubs, associations, and organizations to exhibit their horses and showcase their businesses at North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering.

For more than thirty years, our breed exhibits have served as a popular gateway for connecting horses with people. Adults, kids, and families alike love to tour the Breed Pavilion and the Horse & Farm Exhibits to learn from friendly breed ambassadors and industry experts. Whether you own a business, are part of an association or organization, own a farm, stand a stallion, or have horses for sale, your brand belongs at Equine Affaire.

This spring, Equine Affaire is proud to announce a unique twist on the Breed Pavilion experience with the brand-new “Bred for Speed” exhibit! In addition to meeting horses of all breeds, types, colors, and disciplines in the Breed Pavilion, visitors will enjoy the unique experience of strolling down an aisle dedicated to the speed demons of the horse world and their respective disciplines. They’ll also get to tour speed-themed exhibits and engage in interactive experiences that will bring the adrenaline rush of the races straight to Equine Affaire. A herd of speed-oriented equine ambassadors and their respective associations are confirmed to exhibit, including the United States Trotting Association, the New Vocations Adoption Program, the International Speed Horse Association, Ohio Standardbred and Friends, the Ohio Harness Horseman’s Association, and the Drum Horse Registry.

Wait – the Drum Horse Registry is exhibiting in a speed feature? Yes! Equine Affaire will be hosting members of the cast, crew, and the equine star of the new independent film, “Heartbeat of a Drum Horse.” Directed by Santiago Cirilo and based on the true story of Loretta Bradfield, “Heartbeat of a Drum Horse” tells the story of Bradfield Farms and BH Spectacular, the world’s fastest draft horse barrel racer. Attendees will get to meet the cast, including BH Spectacular, and attend a special screening of the film during Equine Affaire! For more details, review our event schedule.

Would you like to exhibit your horses at Equine Affaire in the Horse & Farm Exhibits, the Breed Pavilion, or as part of our new “Bred for Speed” Feature? There are multiple ways to participate and promote yourself and your business, from using your stall fronts as decorative displays to sharing brochures and other literature to putting up photo displays, handing out business cards, and more. Best of all, exhibiting at Equine Affaire is an economical and fun way to expand your reach within the industry. Here’s how to participate!

Have a farm, stallion, or equine business? Choose a Horse & Farm Exhibit Stall! Prices are $170 for an in-line stall, $195 for an end-stall in the center aisle, or $225 for an end stall on an outer aisle. To participate in the Horse & Farm exhibits, exhibitors must commit to exhibiting for at least three days.

Regardless of position, all stalls are 10 x 10 stalls in the Gilligan Complex and come with:

A listing of the stall number, farm name, horse breed, and phone number (or website) on equineaffaire.com before the event

A listing of the above in the official event program

One four-day admission ticket to Equine Affaire ($60 value)

Tack stalls are available for an additional $120 each.

Are you looking for buyers for your horses, or are you an equine rescue or sanctuary hoping to place horses for adoption or expand the reach of your organization? Put those horses in front of tens of thousands of potential buyers or adopters with a For Sale stall or an Adoption Affaire stall. Many of our attendees come to Equine Affaire specifically to find their new best friend, so these stalls are the perfect way to market horses who need new homes. Prices are $170 for an in-line stall, $195 for an end-stall in the center aisle of the barn, and $225 for an end stall on an outer aisle of the barn. All stalls are 10 x 10 stalls in the Gilligan Complex, and include:

A “For Sale” or “Adoption Affaire” sign to post on the stall

A free listing on equineaffaire.com before the event

A listing in the event program

One four-day admission ticket to Equine Affaire ($60 value)

The option to sign up to display your horse in one of two exciting Sale Horse Showcase events during Equine Affaire

If a horse sells early, you may substitute another horse!

Tack stalls are available for an additional $120 each.

The Sale Horse Showcase events will take place on Thursday and Saturday afternoons in the US Equestrian Coliseum. Lead your sale horse or adoptee through the coliseum in front of crowds of interested attendees while our announcer shares details about your horse and how to get in contact with you. To find out how to sign up for a spot in the Sale Horse Showcases, contact Jessica Feasel at (740) 845-0085 or jfeasel@equineaffaire.com.

Are you part of a breed association or group, or do you own a rare breed of horse? Consider sharing your horses in the Breed Pavilion! The Breed Pavilion educates horse people about all breeds of horses and invites them to get involved with new breeds. Exhibit booths in the Breed Pavilion are specially designed portable 10′ x 10′ stalls set within exhibit booths, and each stall may be used to display up to four different horses each day, Thursday through Saturday, and up to three different horses on Sunday, which allows organizations to present multiple equine ambassadors throughout the event. For more information on how to get involved in the Breed Pavilion or to participate in a breed demonstration, please visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-attend/exhibit/breed-exhibits/breed-pavilion/!

If you’re interested in reserving your stalls at Equine Affaire in Ohio this spring, act quickly. Contact Jessica Feasel at (740) 845-0085 or jfeasel@equineaffaire.com, to learn more about how to get involved.

Want to attend Equine Affaire? Get your Equine Affaire tickets and Fantasia tickets and plan to spend the whole day (or weekend) immersed in the world of horses. General admission tickets to Equine Affaire are $20/day for adults or $60 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $10/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. Enjoy unbridled access to the largest horse-related trade show in North America, multiple themed pavilions, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, the Cowboy Challenge, the Breed Bonanza, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations, as well as a variety of immersive activities! Tickets to Fantasia, a theatrical celebration of the horse, range from $16-25.

Equine Affaire acknowledges the generous support of its sponsors, including Western Edge, NRS, US Equestrian, Pro Earth Animal Health, Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal, My Stride, Western Life Today, LRP Matting, and others. To learn more about Equine Affaire and stay up to date on everything related to Equine Affaire in Ohio, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

