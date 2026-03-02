Ollie Griffith to Join the 2026 Class of the IHSA Hall of Fame

Gladys, Va.- February 27, 2026 – The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) will induct Ollie Griffith into the IHSA Hall of Fame during the organization’s National Championship, May 1-3, at Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina.

While Richard “Ollie” Griffith coached over a dozen world champions out of his Autumn Rose Farm alongside his wife Debbie Griffith during his career, he’s always had a special place in his heart for those just starting their journey with horses. That emphasis on excellence at all levels of riding was a big part of what drew him to the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association, and he’s helped the organization thrive for more than three decades.

“He had tremendous vision and leadership,” said friend and former IHSA coach Carla Wennberg. “For many years, he brought some of the nicest reining horses we had at Nationals. He was a strong force all the way around trying to help other people—but he was there to win. [He and Debbie] were there to help you, and they’re there to beat you as well.”

Griffith started The Ohio State University (OSU) team at his alma mater, growing it from three students into a legendary program that would qualify for the IHSA National Championship each of the 34 years he coached the team. Under his leadership, OSU won an unmatched 10 national Western team titles, and he coached 23 individual national champions as well. Griffith’s riders have won the NRHA Individual Reining Class at IHSA Nationals seven times, and he’s coached five IHSA High-Point Western Riders.

Griffith’s influence in the IHSA goes far beyond teaching riders. He helped grow the Western side of the association through his work as a regional president and chair of the IHSA Western Committee. As a member of the IHSA board of directors, he brought on the National Reining Horse Association as a major sponsor and increased the American Quarter Horse Association’s sponsorship to include belt buckles and saddles for winners at IHSA National Championships.

“He’s really had an outsized effect on the association,” said IHSA founder Bob Cacchione. “Plus, he’s a tremendous horseman. His lessons are about you and the horse you’re on, not how you handled yesterday’s lesson or yesterday’s horse.”

In 2004, the IHSA honored Griffith with its Lifetime Achievement Award, and when they retired in 2022, the IHSA honored Ollie and Debbie with the Pioneer Award, given to those who have been instrumental in creating and growing intercollegiate riding programs and opportunities. The Interscholastic Equestrian Association, which he helped found, also awarded Griffith their Lifetime Achievement Award.

These days Griffith splits his time between Sarasota, Florida, and Delaware, Ohio. He’s a sought-after judge who has officiated over the All-American Quarter Horse Congress three times, American Quarter Horse World Show three times, the NRHA Futurity 10 times and NRHA futurities in Europe, Australia and South America. He still lends his judging expertise to the IHSA circuit. He’s on the NRHA judges’ teaching panel and teaches around the world, and he served as a steward at the 2025 IHSA National Championship.

“Ollie is the Energizer Bunny, and his personality is so positive,” said longtime friend and former IHSA coach Anne Brzezicki. “The reason why Ohio State had so much success is not just because he’s a great horseman, which he is, but because he has such enthusiasm and he believes in kids that are just learning. He makes them believe in themselves.”

Additional IHSA Hall of Fame honorees will be announced in the coming weeks. Members, alumni and fans are encouraged to watch their inboxes and follow IHSA on social media for updates.

ABOUT IHSA

The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) welcomes all genders at a range of riding levels and offers individual and team competition in hunter seat equitation, Western horsemanship, ranch riding and reining at nearly 400 member colleges and universities. Membership in IHSA means that college students can participate in horse shows regardless of their experience or financial status. Students compete from beginner through advanced with suitable, provided horses, eliminating the expense of horse ownership.

Founded in 1967 by Bob Cacchione, it is the oldest and largest intercollegiate equestrian organization with 8,000 members in 47 states and Canada. IHSA college and university team participation is represented through a variety of programs, including varsity athletics, academic departments and club sports. IHSA offers valuable hands-on experience and professional development in multiple facets of the equine industry. Many IHSA teams participate in service projects, giving back to their communities. Through the IHSA, students enhance their college experience and develop the tools that help build successful careers.

For more information, go to IHSAinc.com or contact media@IHSAinc.com.

Press Release with Photos

Learn More About the IHSA Hall of Fame

Media Contact:

Carrie Wirth

carriewirth@me.com