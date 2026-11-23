On the Road with Barb DiPalma: A Season of Champions, Mustangs, Arabians, Dressage and Equestrian Connections

For Barb DiPalma of GGT Footing, the fall show season has been filled with miles on the road, exciting competitions and opportunities to connect with the people who make the equestrian industry special.

From wild mustangs and burros in Indiana to Eventing championships in North Carolina, dressage shows in Georgia and Secretariat Center Fundraiser in KY, Barb’s recent travels reflect the diversity of the horse world and GGT Footing’s commitment to supporting competitors across disciplines.

GGT Footing Proudly Sponsors the $15,000 Arabian Dressage Prospect Incentive

GGT Footing was proud to sponsor the Arabian Breeder Sweepstakes (ABS) $15,000 Dressage Prospect Incentive (Class 1504) at the 2026 Arabian Horse Association Sport Horse National Championships.

This special incentive recognizes the promise and potential of outstanding Arabian dressage prospects and celebrates the breeders, owners, trainers and riders investing in the future of the sport.

GGT Footing congratulates champions Hannah Finch and Dolce SA and all participants who made this class such a special part of the 2026 National Championships!

Supporting programs that encourage the development of quality sport horses and promote the future of equestrian competition is an important part of GGT Footing’s commitment to the Arabian horse community.

Wild Mustang & Burro Finals – Indiana

One of Barb’s memorable fall stops was the Mustang & Burro Finals, presented by the Mustang Heritage Foundation, October 21-24 at Hoosier Horse Park in Edinburgh, Indiana.

This inaugural championship brought together the mustang and burro community for a celebration of wild-bred equines and the trainers, adopters and owners who develop partnerships with these remarkable animals.

The event brought together several established Mustang Heritage Foundation competitions under one championship banner, featuring 27 divisions across eight equestrian disciplines.

It was an opportunity to see firsthand the versatility, athleticism and potential of America’s mustangs and burros, while celebrating the people dedicated to their training and lifelong success.

Barb represented GGT Footing at the event, connecting with competitors and supporters of this unique part of the horse industry.

FlightLine Dressage – Supporting the Dressage Community

Dressage was another important part of Barb’s recent travels.

GGT Footing has a longstanding sponsorship relationship with Flight Line Dressage Shows, supporting competitions that bring dressage riders together in a welcoming and professionally managed show environment. Barb attended Scenic in The City at Wills Park in Alpharetta GA on Oct 28 for awards presentations where competitors enjoyed the new GGT FOOTING arena by Joe Watkins of Longwood Arenas.

November’s FlightLine calendar included Flight Through the Bluegrass IV on November 18 at Miramonte Equine in Nicholasville, Kentucky, and Scenic On Set on November 21-22 at Bouckaert Farm in Fairburn, Georgia.

These shows provide opportunities for riders across multiple levels, from training level through advanced dressage, to compete and develop their partnerships with their horses.

Through its sponsorships and involvement with FlightLine, GGT Footing continues to support the dressage community and the facilities that make these competitions possible.

War Horse Event Series and NCDCTA Championships – North Carolina

November 6-8 brought Barb to Carolina Horse Park in Raeford, North Carolina, for the War Horse Event Series November Horse Trials and NCDCTA Eventing Championships.

The weekend featured dressage, stadium jumping and cross-country, along with championship competition and combined tests.

There were plenty of accomplishments to celebrate!

NCDCTA Championship Winners

Novice Champions: Jennifer Cobb and Manhattan’s Martini.

Adult Starter Champions: Mackenzie Homer and Texas Fortune.

Beginner Novice Champions: Kayla Oldham and Sharp Dressed Man.

Combined Test Winners

Beginner Novice Combined Test: Erin King and Mosaic Silhouette.

Green as Grass Combined Test: June Faulkner and OnTopps Silver Lining. Congratulations to June and her trainer, Amy Brumbach!

Starter Combined Test: Olivia Suth.

Training Combined Test: Amelia Nordskog.

Congratulations to all the riders, horses, trainers and owners for their hard work and accomplishments!

Equine Affaire – Massachusetts

The November schedule continued with Equine Affaire, November 11-15, at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

GGT Footing representatives Barb DiPalma and Cynthia Brewster-Keating were available at booth 1216 in the Young Building.

Equine Affaire is one of the country’s major equestrian gatherings, bringing together horse owners, trainers, facility managers, equestrian businesses and enthusiasts from across the country.

It offered another opportunity to discuss arena footing, facility improvements and the importance of providing quality riding surfaces for horses and riders.

Celebrating the People Behind the Sport

Whether visiting a Mustang and Burro championship, supporting dressage competitors, cheering on Eventing champions, meeting Cherie Devaux in person at Fasig-Tipton during the Secretariat Center Bubbles and Brunch Fundraiser, or meeting horse enthusiasts at Equine Affaire, Barb’s travels represent an important part of GGT Footing’s philosophy.

Being involved in the equestrian industry means more than providing quality footing. It means building relationships, supporting competitions, recognizing accomplishments and being present for the people who dedicate their lives to horses.

Congratulations to all the competitors and champions, and thank you to the organizers, trainers, volunteers and sponsors who make these events possible.

GGT Footing is proud to support the equestrian community, one arena, one competition and one partnership at a time!