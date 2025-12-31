One Week Left to Book Our Best Rates for 2026!

Durham, N.C. – As part of this exciting year, Horse Illustrated proudly celebrates its 50th Anniversary in 2026. This milestone will feature special announcements, expanded distribution, and exclusive opportunities for advertisers to be a part of this historic moment. We will also be announcing the release date of our 50th Anniversary Collector’s Edition, a highly anticipated issue with enhanced visibility and longevity.

Our lowest print and digital advertising bundle pricing for 2026 is now available for a limited time, offering a unique opportunity to maximize your brand’s exposure across our leading equine media platforms. You are invited to reserve space today or inquire about customized packages across our equine brands—Horse Illustrated, Young Rider, and Western Life Today—to engage with three different equestrian audiences. We also have two special Presenting Sponsorships available, which will include unique opportunities.

Our team is happy to help you meet your marketing initiatives with the right solutions for 2026. Take advantage of this limited-time bundle pricing opportunity by January 7. Please reach out to Rima Dorsey, Publisher, with any questions at rdorsey@egmediamags.com.

About Our Publications

Horse Illustrated, Young Rider, Western Life Today, HorseIllustrated.com, YoungRider.com, and WesternLifeToday.com are part of the EG Media stable. Horse Illustrated is the magazine for people who are passionate about horses. Each issue offers advice on horse health and care, plus user-friendly training tips for both English and western riders and engaging lifestyle features for horse lovers. Young Rider educates horse-loving kids ages 8-15 with a combination of English and western riding lessons, horse-care hints, and stories about real-life young riders, plus fun, interactive elements. Western Life Today is the premier publication for all things western, from fashion and entertainment to destinations and more. Visit www.horseillustrated.com, www.youngrider.com, and www.westernlifetoday.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Holly Caccamise

horseillustrated@gmail.com

(859) 948-9788