One Week Until Equine Affaire! Coming? Here are your last-minute reminders!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



CONTACT:

Allison Rehnborg, Marketing Coordinator

Equine Affaire, Inc.

Phone: (740) 845-0085

arehnborg@equineaffaire.com

www.equineaffaire.com

*Pictures Available Upon Request

W. SPRINGFIELD, MA, November 5, 2026 – The staff of Equine Affaire is proud to present our 28th exposition in Massachusetts next week, November 12-15, at the Eastern States Exposition! Come experience the pinnacle of equestrian excellence at North America’s premier equine expo and equestrian gathering, where passion meets elite expertise. As the ultimate national destination for horse lovers, Equine Affaire offers an elevated equestrian experience that transcends the offerings of regional fairs. Next week, you’ll get to immerse yourself in a world-class festival filled with diverse, high-quality events; acres of retail shopping; clinics, seminars, and demos; competitions that cater to every equestrian enthusiast; and many interactive educational exhibits. Whether you work with horses every day, ride and enjoy your own horses, or love them from afar, Equine Affaire is the place for you to indulge your passions, elevate your skills, and celebrate the horse!

General admission tickets to Equine Affaire are available online in advance via our hassle-free online purchasing platform, or attendees can opt to purchase at the gates. Adult admission tickets are just $20/person or $60/four day pass. Tickets for kids ages 7-10 are $12. Kids 6 & under get in for free! General admission grants attendees unbridled access to the entire exposition. Visitors can attend as many clinics, seminars, and demos as there are hours in the day; cheer for competitors in every competition; meet hundreds of horses by strolling down the aisles of C-Barn or through the Breed Pavilion in A-Barn; shop and network with hundreds of retail exhibitors; and enjoy everything that Equine Affaire has to offer! Hours for the exposition are Thursday-Saturday, 9 am to 7 pm, and Sunday, 9 am to 5 pm. The Eastern States Exposition charges for parking. Purchase your parking passes online and speed through the lines on opening day! Parking passes will also be available at the gates via the ESE parking staff.

Looking for a fabulous night out, flavored just right for equestrians? You simply cannot miss out on Fantasia, Equine Affaire’s celebration of the horse, sponsored by Myhre Equine Clinic! From opening night on Thursday, November 12, to closing night on Saturday, November 14, Fantasia will be the talk of the expo. Skip the FOMO: get your tickets to Fantasia early and secure your seats for the must-see show of the season. You’ll enjoy a two-hour extravaganza of performances by gorgeous horses and their gorgeously-attired companions, and every act sparkles differently from the last! Enjoy the spooky storytelling of the Whispery Pines Percherons as they bring the story of an alluring ghost bride to life in a Ghostbusters-inspired performance, complete with an 1800s-era hearse and more surprises than you can count! You’ll marvel at the gravity-defying tricks of Elsie Woodland and the Epic Vaulters; cheer for Sophie Duch’s incredible Roman riding and Annie Oakley-inspired mounted shooting; and thrill to the precise flowing formations of the Cutting-Edge Cowgirls Drill Team. Enjoy the incredible spins, sliding stops, and flawless circles of Taylor Roeder, 2025 AQHA Freestyle Reining Champion; marvel at the passion, skill, and heritage of garrocha by Shawn Drentwett; and enjoy all the glitter and glory of the Friesian Heritage Drill Team. There’s even more, but you’ll just have to watch the show to take it all in! Fantasia is held in the Coliseum at 7:30 pm each evening on November 12, 13, and 14. The doors open at 6:30 pm. Concessions are available throughout the performances through intermission. Tickets to Fantasia range from $16-$27. Enjoy Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse like you’ve never seen it before!

For more details about this year’s Equine Affaire and all the educational and entertaining opportunities available, visit equineaffaire.com. For daily coverage of this year’s Equine Affaire, follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire and keep up with our press releases via equineaffaire.com/press. Subscribe to our email database to receive special newsworthy eflyers distributed during the event. Our official photographer is Winslow Photography, LLC. Photos will be available for sale after the event via Winslow’s photo galleries at winslowphoto.com. Turn your memories into precious mementos!

Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the support of its premier sponsors, including Myhre Equine Clinic, US Equestrian, Horizon Structures, Fair Hill Saddlery, Pro Earth Animal Health, mystride, Jeffers Equine, Tribute Equine Nutrition, Custom Equine Nutrition, Sentinel Horse Nutrition, Chewy, Photonic Health, Weatherbeeta, and many more. We can’t wait to see you at Equine Affaire!