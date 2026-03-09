Paint Horse Journal kicks off 2026 60th anniversary cover art contest

Calling all artists! In honor of the Paint Horse Journal’s 60th anniversary in 2026, the magazine is looking for artwork to star on its Winter 2026 cover. It’s a throwback to the Journal‘s early issues, which frequently featured artwork covers that depicted Paint Horses and the Western lifestyle.

The Paint Horse Journal 60th Anniversary Cover Art Contest kicks off in March, and artists are invited to submit their original work for consideration by the May 15, 2026, deadline.

Cover art contest submissions should follow these guidelines:

Portrait orientation, 9” x 12” (minimum) to 16” x 20” (maximum)

Final artwork dimensions: 8.25” x 10.5”

Original artwork, with no AI generation

Theme: Western lifestyle and/or the heritage or legacy of APHA and the American Paint Horse

Edge-to-edge design, with room to incorporate the Paint Horse Journal masthead

Any 2D medium (drawing or painting) is acceptable

No text included in the artwork

Must feature an American Paint Horse(s)

Multiple entries are encouraged

The winning entry receives:

$500 cash prize

Artwork featured on the cover of the Winter 2026 Paint Horse Journal

Artist profile in the Winter 2026 Paint Horse Journal

Social media showcase

Cover design featured on PHJ x PH Barn Door merchandise

Enter: forms.apha.com/team/apha/phj-cover-art-contest

More information: files.apha.com/s/o/PHJ_Cover_Art_Contest

Questions? Email Editor Jessica Hein: jhein@apha.com

