Palm Equestrian Academy Continues to Promote Western Dressage in the New Year

As the curtain closed on Winning Ways with Western Dressage in November 2025 in Ocala, FL, where it all began in 2022, the founding pair of Lynn Palm and Marie-Frances Davis could not be any more proud of its final results. Throughout 24 events in 14 states and Italy more than 20 breeds were shown in 836 Western Dressage tests with riders hailing from 36 states and various regions of Italy.

The goal of making Western Dressage accessible was more than met. Countless competitors rode a test for the first time, professionals attended clinics learning about the discipline to share with students, clubs and associations gained confidence to host their own shows and so many earned scores for year end and lifetime achievement awards.

Palm and Davis sing the praises of the number of AQHA Western Dressage points earned for Achievement Awards through Winning Ways with Western Dressage. Numerous maiden point earners, Registers of Merit (10 points), Superiors (50 points) and Year End High Point winners. Even more impressive, several used the Western Dressage points to clinch lifetime awards such as Amateur Champion, Performance Champion and Supreme Champion. This does not even include the number of Champion, Reserve Champions and Top Tens at the WDAA World Shows.

In the new year, the goal of accessibility of Western Dressage for everyone will not change but the way in which it is presented will. Palm and Davis will continue to promote the discipline through education in the media as well as at established events in larger venues with the stock breed associations. At the same time, Lynn will continue to judge and herself return to the show ring with a young horse who has been diligently working through the levels of training.

Palm and Davis are proud to spread the message of Western Dressage and look forward to doing so in new ways in 2026. Look for future events by visiting the calendar at www.lynnpalm.com/calendar.htm or www.facebook.com/winningwayswithwesterndressage. For additional details contact Marie-Frances Davis at 352 362-7847 or mariefrances@lynnpalm.com

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging as well as leading her Palm Partners Club. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

Media Contact:

Marie-Frances Davis

mfcdavis@gmail.com