Palm Equestrian Academy Launches New Educational Programs in 2026

For six decades, Palm Equestrian Academy’s Lynn Palm and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon have had success in competition, coaching riders to numerous accolades in various disciplines, creating an extensive library of at home training, presenting their training programs at national and international venues and authoring their equestrian journeys.

With Palm Equestrian Academy’s Managing Director, Marie-Frances Davis, at their side the duo will continue to share with the world that achieving a more humane and successful approach to horsemanship using French classical dressage principles is “not a trend, it’s a transformation”.

In 2026 new educational programs will allow riders to access the decades of experience acquired by Palm and Pittion-Rossillon. While the message is still the same, each will focus on different avenues to connect with equestrians.

Enhanced features to gain one-on-one access to Lynn and Cyril through the Palm Partners Club

Private mentoring sessions with Lynn providing an option to bring a horse to sunny Sarasota, FL

Extended teaching tour with Cyril throughout the Southeast in winter and Northeast in spring/summer/fall

The continuation of Finding Your Superhorse and following the steps of longevity training with Sand N My Bootz Saturdays on social media platforms

To continue or begin your transformation, follow Palm Equestrian Academy for updates or email Marie-Frances to personalize a plan for you and your horse.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

Cyril Pittion-Rossillon

Pittion-Rossillon hails from Paris, France, where he graduated from the French National Equestrian School. With his extensive equine background and thirty years of experience, Cyril brings an ideal background to his instructor duties. His credentials include: Trained under members of French Olympic Team • French Junior Jumper Circuit • French Open Jumper Circuit (Levels 5 and 6) • Eventing Preliminary Division • AQHA & USEF Hunter Division • USEF Competition Youth & Amateur Coach• USDF Coach from Training Level to FEI Grand Prix • WDAA World and Reserve World Champion Coach • Co-Director and Instructor Palm Equestrian Academy and Author of The Horse Always Comes First

