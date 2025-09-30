Palm Equestrian Academy Team Celebrates the 2025 WDAA World Championship Show

Five days of competition in Guthrie, OK September 16-20 welcomed horses and riders from all over the country for the Western Dressage Association of America World Championship Show. Another year of growth was reflected in the number of tests shown by over 50 breeds from more than 30 states. The Palm Equestrian Academy team contributed under the guidance of Lynn Palm and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon who prepared their riders both long distance and in person throughout the year with Lynn leading the group in Oklahoma.

Veterans of the Palm Equestrian Academy team were professional June McCloud from Minnesota, and amateurs Kathy Lewis of NE and Charlinda Schabinger of MN. While Cyril Pittion-Rossillon coached these three competitors, many more were present who participated in various Winning Ways with Western Dressage weekends throughout the country this year and last.

June McCloud earned top honors in Open Level 1 scoring one World Championship and a top 5 finish in the Level with her APHA mare All Fancy and Shi. Kathy Lewis, moving to the Basic Level for the first time this year with her Gypsy Vanner mare, Excalibur Elite Equine’s Enchantment, went home with multiple Top Five and Ten class placings as well as a Top Five Level Award. And with her APHA gelding My Kinda Ride, Charlinda Schabinger garnished 4 Top Five class placings and a Top Five Level Award among strong competitors at Level 2. Additionally, June was awarded the High Scoring team for the Western Dressage Association of Wisconsin.

Cyril was very pleased with the progress of the riders as they all negotiated higher levels of competition this for the first time, showcasing the solid foundation he and Lynn have instilled in them over the years. He looks forward “to watching their progress and celebrating their successes in and out of the show ring.”

Lynn was ecstatic since all the riders had participated in one of the Winning Ways with Western Dressage events earlier in the year and most studied under Cyril during his teaching tours. “They all gave their best and represented very well the principles of correct horsemanship that Cyril and I have shared with them. I was very proud to see them all succeed!”.

To learn more about training with Lynn and Cyril in western dressage and other disciplines, please visit www.lynnpalm.com. For more about the WDAA World Show visit https://www.westerndressageassociation.org/.

Cyril Pittion-Rossillon

Pittion-Rossillon hails from Paris, France, where he graduated from the French National Equestrian School. With his extensive equine background and thirty years of experience, Cyril brings an ideal background to his instructor duties. His credentials include: Trained under members of French Olympic Team • French Junior Jumper Circuit • French Open Jumper Circuit (Levels 5 and 6) • Eventing Preliminary Division • AQHA & USEF Hunter Division • USEF Competition Youth & Amateur Coach• USDF Coach from Training Level to FEI Grand Prix • WDAA World and Reserve World Champion Coach • Co-Director and Instructor Palm Equestrian Academy

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

