Palm Equestrian Academy’s Cyril Pittion-Rossillon Ends Midwest Summer Teach Tour on a High Note

Cyril Pittion-Rossillon, graduate of the French National Riding School in Saumur, brings a unique perspective to riding instruction and coaching. Having competed on the Open Jumper Circuit and through Preliminary Eventing in France, Cyril is no stranger to having learned, practiced then learned to teach French Classical Dressage Principles in his early education.

After more than 30 years teaching and coaching in the United States, as well as abroad, Cyril has worked with riders at Grand Prix Dressage in National and CDI Levels as well as Amateurs through FEI as well as riders to improve their jumping for hunters, equitation and eventing. His concentration in dressage has reached new heights in recent years in working with riders at the FEI Levels through Grand Prix, including USDF National Qualifiers.

For the past 13 summers Cyril has led his summer teaching tour through the Midwest region. This year, he added new locations in Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin as well as returning to previous locations throughout Minnesota. With well over 100 students in more than a dozen facilities in 4 states, Cyril worked with riders over fences, in dressage and western dressage as well as presenting a lecture series titled The Horse is Always First and finally coaching 4 riders through western dressage tests at a live competition to close out the tour.

With teaching based on the French Classical riding tradition, everyone can benefit from sound, time tested and humane principles. Cyril has found a niche with the Dressage Principles Difference. His talent to assess a horse and rider, develop a plan to reach a specific goal and execute that goal is second to none.

Brittany Davis, trainer and instructor at Davis Dressage out of Big Rock Equestrian Center in Ashland, WI, told Cyril “I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to work with you…It was so refreshing to see everyone leave the arena with a big smile eager to work on their homework. Thank you so much for putting so much into each lesson you teach. You have such a gift and a great outlook on life. I appreciate your support and guidance.”

To host Cyril as Brittany has and to see the most current schedule of Cyril's tours this fall in the Mid-Atlantic Region, the Southeast during winter and the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions next spring and summer, check the calendar at lynnpalm.com.

