Palm Equestrian Academy’s Cyril Pittion-Rossillon Returns to 2026 Teaching Tours

Cyril Pittion-Rossillon, graduate of the French National Riding School in Saumur, brings a unique perspective to riding instruction and coaching. After more than 40 years teaching and coaching in the United States, as well as abroad, Cyril has worked with riders from Grand Prix Dressage to 3* Eventing. However, the riders seeking to follow the art of French Classical Dressage in their everyday riding make up most of his Teaching Tours.

In 2026 Cyril is committed to reaching even more riders and horses than the 200 in 2025 throughout 9 states in the Midwest and the East Coast. The winter months will see him in Florida with Spring moving to the Midwest and MidAtlantic followed by the 14th summer in the Midwest and Fall returning to the MidAtlantic.

Cyril knows that “working with different riders in different regions keeps me engaged and allows me to expand my knowledge base…I look forward to this as I travel the country throughout the year.”

Learn more about Cyril, his teaching tours and the French Tradition of Riding here. For details about tour locations, like and follow https://www.facebook.com/cyrilpittionrossilloninstructorandcoach. Contact Marie-Frances Davis at generalinfo@lynnpalm.com to host or join an educational event with Cyril.

Cyril Pittion-Rossillon

Pittion-Rossillon hails from Paris, France, where he graduated from the French National Equestrian School. With his extensive equine background and thirty years of experience, Cyril brings an ideal background to his instructor duties. His credentials include: Trained under members of French Olympic Team • French Junior Jumper Circuit • French Open Jumper Circuit (Levels 5 and 6) • Eventing Preliminary Division • AQHA & USEF Hunter Division • USEF Competition Youth & Amateur Coach• USDF Coach from Training Level to FEI Grand Prix • WDAA World and Reserve World Champion Coach • Co-Director and Instructor Palm Equestrian Academy

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marie-Frances Davis

Palm Equestrian Academy

mfcdavis@gmail.com