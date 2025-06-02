Palm Equestrian Academy’s Winning Ways with Western Dressage Celebrates Four Successful Events

Since its beginning in 2022, Winning Ways with Western Dressage was bound to make a mark on the Western Dressage world. The unique boutique competitive-educational event is like no other and combines an AQHA Special Event and WDAA Recognized Show with clinic days intended to Grow Scores and Skills. From there, showing and growing was born. With the years of experience of Lynn Palm and Marie-Frances Davis in judging, teaching, coaching and producing competitive and educational programs, success was on the horizon.

Having completed four events in Nevada, Texas, Ohio and Maryland, the reults have been impressive. In the 4 show days more than 150 tests were shown from Introductory Level-Level 4. More than 20 breeds were represented traveling from 10 states. Horses and riders earned nearly 100 AQHA points and countless WDAA Lifetime points in Open, Amateur and Junior divisions. Over 30 riders rode with Lynn to Grow Scores after the show days and 25 riders improved by working with Palm in Group Grow Your Skills sessions.

Each rider was gifted a custom cap and notebook from Palm Equestrian Academy while individual class winners received a sampling of Funky Unicorn Treats and medals from Hodges Badge Company for first-sixth place. The highest scoring Open, Amateur and Youth Horse and Rider Pair received coupons for Purina Premium Horse Feed, and one rider was gifted a $100 voucher to Deniro Boot Co as the Style Award winner.

Palm and Davis are proud to spread the message of Western Dressage and look forward to the remaining 2025 lineup in Nebraska, California, Michigan, Italy, Massachusetts, Arizona and Florida. Look for these boutique events in your area.

As Western Dressage competitions and clinics continue to rise, look for Winning Ways weekends by visiting the calendar at www.lynnpalm.com/calendar.htm or www.facebook.com/winningwayswithwesterndressage.

To host an event in your area, contact Marie-Frances Davis at 352 362-7847 or mariefrances@lynnpalm.com.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

Media Contact:

Palm Equestrian Academy

352.362.7847

generalinfo@lynnpalm.com