Palm Equestrian Academy’s Winning Ways with Western Dressage Ends on a High Note

Since its beginning in 2022, Winning Ways with Western Dressage was bound to make a mark on the Western Dressage world. The unique competitive-educational event like no other combining an AQHA Special Event and WDAA Recognized Show with clinic days intended to Grow Scores and Skills. From there, showing and growing was born. With the years of experience of Lynn Palm and Marie-Frances Davis in judging, teaching, coaching and producing competitive and educational programs, success was on the horizon.

After two events in 2022, six events each in 2023 and 2024, the pair hosted 10 more Winning Weekends in 2025. Returning to most locations and adding Nevada, California and Michigan there was support from host facilities, horses, riders, volunteers and sponsors beyond measure. In the 10 show days of 2025 a total of 306 tests were ridden from Introductory Level-Level 5. More than 20 breeds were represented hailing from 20 states and multiple regions in Italy. Horses and riders earned 224 AQHA Western Dressage points and countless WDAA Lifetime points in Open, Amateur and Youth divisions with a median score of 68.05%. In the events where the Grow Your Skills Clinic was offered, 70 riders improved by working with Palm one and one and another 80 riders participated in the Grow Your Skills group sessions.

Each rider was gifted a custom cap and notebook from Palm Equestrian Academy while individual class winners received a sampling of Funky Unicorn Treats and medals from Hodges Badge Company for first-sixth place. The highest scoring Open, Amateur and Youth Horse and Rider Pair received coupons for Purina Premium Horse Feed the new Funky Unicorn Gastric Chews. Six locations featured a Style Award winner earning a $100 gift certificate to DeNiro Boot Company.

Palm and Davis are proud to spread the message of Western Dressage and look forward to doing so in new ways in 2026 and beyond. By partnering with organizations with vast memberships and a myriad of events is how they plan to extend their reach. Look for future events by visiting the calendar at www.lynnpalm.com/calendar.htm or www.facebook.com/winningwayswithwesterndressage. For additional details contact Marie-Frances Davis at 352 362-7847 or mariefrances@lynnpalm.com.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Marie-Frances Davis

mfcdavis@chindivagmail.com

(352) 362-7847