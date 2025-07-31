Palm Equestrian Academy’s Winning Ways with Western Dressage Returns in October

Since its beginning in 2022, Winning Ways with Western Dressage was bound to make a mark on the Western Dressage world, growing the sport in all regions of the country. The unique boutique competitive-educational event is like no other and combines an AQHA Special Event and WDAA Recognized Show with clinic days intended to Grow Scores and Skills. From there, showing and growing was born. With the years of experience of Lynn Palm and Marie-Frances Davis in judging, teaching, coaching and producing competitive and educational programs, success was on the horizon.

So far this year alone, Winning Ways with Western Dressage visited 6 states with riders from more than 15 states showing a variety of breeds at all levels, Introductory through Level 5. The American Quarter Horses entered earned over 100 AQHA lifetime points in Western Dressage and WDAA Annual and Lifetime registered horses had points added to their permanent records as well. Plus, several qualified for September’s WDAA World Show in Guthrie, OK. More than 80 riders improved their scores with Palm in individual clinics and furthered their skills under saddle in group clinics.

While the duo of Palm and Davis focus on other summer activities, they will return with the final four Winning Ways events in October. They look forward to welcoming return as well as new riders in the fall.

October 2-5 Siena, Italy

October 11-12 East Bridgewater, MA

October 25-28 Scottsdale, AZ

November 8-11 Ocala, FL

Each rider will be gifted a custom cap and notebook from Palm Equestrian Academy while individual class winners receive Funky Unicorn Treats and medals from Hodges Badge Company for first-sixth place. The highest scoring Open, Amateur and Youth Horse and Rider Pair received coupons for Purina Premium Horse Feed, and one rider will take home a $100 voucher to Deniro Boot Co as the Style Award winner.

As Western Dressage competitions and clinics continue to rise, look for Winning Ways weekends by visiting the calendar at www.lynnpalm.com/calendar.htm or www.facebook.com/winningwayswithwesterndressage. To host an event in your area, contact Marie-Frances Davis at 352 362-7847 or mariefrances@lynnpalm.com.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

