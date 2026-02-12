Palm Partners Club Offers Training in the Palm of Your Hand

The Palm Partners Club, led by Lynn Palm, offers easily accessible, useful education for amateurs and professionals alike. In today’s fast paced world, having a training video appear with the click of a link or reading a review of your ride by email is priceless. Couple with a like-minded community in a member only online group with direct lines to coaches Palm and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon with decades of experience, and the opportunities are endless.

Six- or twelve-months memberships include seven benefits plus bonus perks throughout the year. Video reviews, virtual lessons and digital downloads are just a few benefits. A complete list can be found at LynnPalm.com.

Rebecca from Michigan was gifted a club membership from her husband. She writes, “Jack (her horse) and I are now working to improve our skills in a variety of disciplines like showmanship, English Eq., western horsemanship and trail as well as western dressage. We enjoy trail rides on our property, showing and learning from Lynn! After a full knee replacement last season, we are excited to get back in the show ring in 2026!”.

For more about all Virtual Training options from Palm Equestrian Academy visit ShopLynnPalm.com.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, USEF Pegasus Medal of Honor recipient, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games with Rugged Lark. A presenter and entertainer at the 2010 World Equestrian Games, 2017 FEI World Cup and 2024 Dressage at Devon, Palm is also an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is an avid supporter of the stock breeds in Dressage and Western Dressage. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and Finding Your Superhorse.

About Cyril Pittion-Rossillon

Pittion-Rossillon hails from Paris, France, where he graduated from the French National Equestrian School. With his extensive equine background and thirty years of experience, Cyril brings an ideal background to his instructor duties. His credentials include: Trained under members of French Olympic Team • French Junior Jumper Circuit • French Open Jumper Circuit (Levels 5 and 6) • Eventing Preliminary Division • AQHA & USEF Hunter Division • USEF Competition Youth & Amateur Coach• USDF Coach from Training Level to FEI Grand Prix • WDAA World and Reserve World Champion Coach • Co-Director and Instructor Palm Equestrian Academy

