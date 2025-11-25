Palm Partners Club Returns in 2026 with New Features

Twenty years ago Lynn Palm launched her online club for Palm Partners. Perhaps slightly ahead of its time for virtual learning in the early 2000s, it seems appropriate to celebrate its birthday showcasing the perks of today’s technological world. To honor the reboot, members who join by December 31, 2025, will add an extra month to their 6- or 12-months subscriptions.

Between Palm Equestrian Academy’s Lynn Palm and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon, the vast decades of success in training, competing, teaching, coaching and judging they offer is second to none. Using French Classical Dressage Principles for Cross Training combined with their willingness to share their decades of experience makes the membership invaluable.

Features included with club subscriptions are convenient and cost-effective.

virtual video lessons or video reviews

training videos via digital downloads

private lesson digital downloads

access to exclusive online social group

monthly training articles

group discussion on various topics

Q & A with Lynn and Cyril

The gift of education lasts a lifetime. To get started or to build on that education for yourself or a friend, visit Virtual Training at ShopLynnPalm.com.

Lynn Palm

Palm’s career highlights include 2007 American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA) Horsewoman of the Year, a record four AQHA Superhorse wins, AQHA Female Equestrian of the Year by the Women’s Athletic Association, named one of the top United States clinicians by Horse & Rider magazine, over 34 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions, 14 WDAA World and Reserve World Championships and over 50 bridleless dressage exhibitions at events including the National Horse Show, 1989 World Cup and the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games, and World Cup. Palm is an AQHA All Around and Versatility Ranch Judge as well as USEF R Western Dressage Judge. She is currently judging and teaching at her Winning Ways with Western Dressage events and clinics throughout the country and abroad. Palm is the author of The Rider’s Guide to Real Collection, Your Complete Guide to Western Dressage and her latest release Finding Your Superhorse.

Cyril Pittion-Rossillon

Pittion-Rossillon hails from Paris, France, where he graduated from the French National Equestrian School. With his extensive equine background and thirty years of experience, Cyril brings an ideal background to his instructor duties. His credentials include: Trained under members of French Olympic Team • French Junior Jumper Circuit • French Open Jumper Circuit (Levels 5 and 6) • Eventing Preliminary Division • AQHA & USEF Hunter Division • USEF Competition Youth & Amateur Coach• USDF Coach from Training Level to FEI Grand Prix • WDAA World and Reserve World Champion Coach • Co-Director and Instructor Palm Equestrian Academy

Media Contact:

Marie-Frances Davis

mfcdavis@gmail.com