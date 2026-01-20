PATH Intl. and Markel are Proud to Announce the 2025 PATH Intl. Credentialed Professional of the Year

DENVER, CO – The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) takes great pride in recognizing the exceptional credentialed professionals who serve at PATH Intl. Member Centers across the country, ensuring the highest quality of instruction in equine-assisted services (EAS). PATH Intl. is pleased to announce the winner of the 2025 PATH Intl. Credentialed Professional of the Year Award, sponsored by Markel. Congratulations to Sarah Jane Casey, nominated by Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship, Inc. in Beacon, New York.

Sarah Jane Casey and all the PATH Intl. Region award winners were recognized at the PATH Intl. Awards Luncheon held in Denver, Colorado, on November 8, at the 2025 PATH Intl. Conference. Sarah Jane is a dedicated PATH Intl. Advanced Instructor who welcomes each participant, whether a young child, a Veteran or a member of the senior community, with warmth and purpose. Every lesson reflects thoughtful planning, ensuring each rider is supported by a program tailored to their personal goals.

“Sarah Jane’s exquisitely detailed attention has enabled my brother to successfully complete his short-term goal of steering through a line of cones,” one individual shared. “Sarah Jane’s one-on-one guidance, exceptional empathy, gentle encouragement and positive reinforcement, have helped my brother to attain a level of precision rare in other areas of his life.”

Sarah Jane’s approach by meeting each participant exactly where they are, then guiding them toward their fullest potential, extends across all her teaching. This sense of adaptability, empathy and problem-solving empowers every rider to experience growth. The pride and joy shown by participants are a testament to Sarah Jane’s dedication and skill as an instructor.

As a PATH Intl. CTRI®, the only independently accredited certification in the equine-assisted services industry, Sarah Jane and all PATH Intl. CTRI®s uphold a professional code of ethics and adhere to PATH Intl. Standards for safety and education to deliver high-quality equine-assisted services. PATH Intl. CEO Kathy Alm said of the awardees: “Honoring the achievements of these credentialed equine-assisted services professionals as they continue to improve and expand their skills is a wonderful way to highlight the impact these services have on their communities and beyond. Markel’s continued dedication to PATH Intl., its members, and its credentialed professionals reflects their commitment to the entire industry.”

Markel, a generous and longtime gold-level sponsor of PATH Intl., proudly sponsors the PATH Intl. Credentialed Professional of the Year Award. The global specialty insurance provider, which deeply values safety and unparalleled customer service, celebrates all the dedicated, innovative, and safety-minded PATH Intl. certified professionals like Sarah Jane Casey “We are deeply honored to sponsor such a prestigious award,” states Emily Springman, Markel’s managing director, “We join PATH Intl. in celebrating Sarah Jane Casey and all the PATH Intl. professionals who provide invaluable services to their communities. Their dedication and positive impact make them all winners every single day. We look forward to continuing our support for PATH Intl. and their incredible work.”

Congratulations to all the 2025 PATH Intl. Region Credentialed Professional of the Year winners!

Region 1: Jen Wright​, Windrush Farm Therapeutic Equitation, Inc.​, North Andover, Massachusetts

Region 2: Sarah Jane Casey​, Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship​, Beacon, New York

Region 3: Nancy Davidson​, Sprout Therapeutic Riding and Education Center​, Aldie, Virginia

Region 4: Melissa Walters​, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope (CKRH), Lexington, Kentucky

Region 5: Kristen Sanders​, Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR)​, Lenoir City, Tennessee

Region 6: Katie Luessenhop​, Special Methods in Learning Equine Skills INC. (SMILES)​, Darien, Wisconsin

Region 7: Kaiti Otte, Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy, Gretna, Nebraska

Region 8: Kelsy Hicks​, Camp Able of Buffalo Gap​, Buffalo Gap, Texas

Region 9: No Nominations in 2025

Region 10: Lauren McCave, Hearts & Horses​, Loveland, Colorado

Region 11: Haley Mathews​, Xenophon Therapeutic Riding Center​, Orinda, California

For a full list of the states and countries included in each of the PATH Intl. Regions please visit: https://pathintl.org/membership/regions/

Congratulations again to all the 2025 PATH Intl. Credentialed Professional of the Year Award Winners. Thank you as always to Markel for their continued support and sponsorship of this award, recognizing the best professionals in equine-assisted services.

About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.) was formed in 1969 to promote safety and optimal outcomes in equine-assisted services (EAS) for individuals with special needs and others. At 794 member centers, more than 46,600 children and adults, including 5,200 veterans, may find improved health, wellness and a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. Member centers offer therapeutic horsemanship including riding, driving, interactive vaulting, groundwork and stable management; physical, speech and occupational therapies; mental health services incorporating equines; and coaching and learning programs, among other services. There are nearly 40,000 volunteers, 4,863 PATH Intl. certified professionals, 5,250 equines, and thousands of contributors from all over the world helping people at PATH Intl. Member Centers achieve their health, wellness and learning goals. Through a wide variety of educational resources and certification programs, the association helps individuals start and maintain successful EAS programs. PATH Intl. offers the first and only independently accredited certification program in the EAS industry. The PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor Certification, first accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2023, demonstrates the competency of therapeutic riding instructors and adds credibility to the EAS industry as a career path.

About Markel: We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers, and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.”

Media Contact:

Sara Conant, Communications Supervisor,

conant@pathintl.org, (800) 369-7433, ext. 123