PATH Intl. and Tribute Partner to Support Veterans for America 250

TRIBUTE AND PATH INTL. PARTNER TO SUPPORT VETERANS FOR AMERICA 250

Limited-edition Wholesome Blends® Patriotic Horse Treats help fund life-changing PATH International Equine Services for Heroes® programs across the country.

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio, and WESTMINSTER, Colo., June 3, 2026 – In a proud joint salute to America’s 250th anniversary, Tribute Equine Nutrition and the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) announced a national partnership to support military veterans and active-duty personnel. Throughout the summer of 2026, a portion of the proceeds from every Tribute product purchased will be donated directly to the PATH International Equine Services for Heroes® initiative.

“Our nation’s 250-year story of freedom is built upon the courage and sacrifice of our military service members,” said Kat Riggs at Tribute Equine Nutrition. “At Tribute, we are deeply honored to celebrate this landmark anniversary by giving back to our nation’s heroes. By partnering with PATH Intl., we can directly support healing, strength, and community for veterans through the profound bond between people and horses. We look forward to rallying our network of dealers and social media communities to champion this important cause.”

To anchor the initiative, Tribute is releasing a special, festive summer product designed for horse owners who want to celebrate with a purpose. The limited-edition Tribute Wholesome Blends® Patriotic Horse Treats feature red, white, and blue sprinkles. The treats are 100% soy-free and safely made in Tribute’s ionophore-free manufacturing facilities.

Funds raised from the sale of every Tribute product will support the PATH International Equine Services for Heroes® program. This crucial initiative assists military personnel and veterans of any age, branch, or conflict era. Through PATH Intl. Member Centers and credentialed professionals, veterans participate in mounted and unmounted equine-assisted services, including adaptive riding, carriage driving, therapy incorporating equines and equine-assisted learning. These activities have been shown to help veterans overcome physical and post-traumatic emotional challenges, regain mobility, improve strength and coordination, and re-establish vital social ties.

“PATH Intl. is incredibly grateful to Tribute Equine Nutrition for choosing to honor America’s 250th anniversary by investing in the lives of our veterans,” said Kevin Price, PATH Intl. CEO. “Equine-assisted services provide a unique path to peace and rehabilitation for veterans navigating PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, and physical limitations. This generous partnership will help expand our reach, allowing more veterans to experience the life-changing benefits that horses uniquely provide, right in their own local communities.”

Tribute Wholesome Blends® Patriotic Horse Treats are available for a limited time at local feed retailers and online. To find a retailer or to learn more about how your purchase supports veteran services, visit www.tributeequinenutrition.com/pages/america250. For more information about PATH International Equine Services for Heroes®, please visit www.pathintl.org/programs/veterans/.

About PATH Intl.

The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.), formed in 1969, advances professional equine-assisted services (EAS) by empowering its members, credentialed professionals, partners and the public through rigorously developed standards, credentials and education that recognize the power of the equine-human relationship. At 721 member centers, more than 71,000 children and adults with special needs, including 8,000 veterans, may find improved health, wellness, a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. PATH Intl. members, credentialed professionals and member centers uphold the PATH Intl. Standards, developed and adopted by the PATH Intl. membership, to ensure centers and professionals follow procedures essential to providing safe, humane, gold-standard-quality EAS programming to the public, in the broad areas of horsemanship, therapy and learning. Among its multiple EAS certification programs, PATH Intl. proudly offers the Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor certification (the PATH Intl. CTRI®); the first and only independently accredited certification program in EAS.

About Tribute Equine Nutrition

Tribute Equine Nutrition, a brand by Kalmbach Feeds, Inc., is a trusted provider of superior equine nutrition, specializing in fixed-formula products with premium, high-quality ingredients. Designed by Ph.D. Equine Nutritionists, Tribute products are fortified and balanced with essential nutrients to meet a horse’s specific needs. With a wide range of feeds and supplements, including ration balancers, senior care, and treats, Tribute Equine Nutrition also offers personalized nutrition plans and products to give horse owners peace of mind for every unique animal. For more information, visit www.tributeequinenutrition.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

PATH Intl.

Sara Conant

800-369-7433

Sconant@pathintl.org

Tribute Equine Nutrition

Brandon Daniels

567-208-7657

Brandon.daniels@kalmbachfeeds.com