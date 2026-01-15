PATH Intl. and Zoetis Equine are Proud to Announce the 2025 PATH Intl. Equine Caretaker of the Year

DENVER, CO – The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) takes great pride in the exceptional equine caretakers who serve at PATH Intl. Member Centers ensuring high quality of life for the equines that partner with humans in equine-assisted services (EAS). PATH Intl. is pleased to announce the winner of the 2025 PATH Intl. Equine Caretaker of the Year Award sponsored by Zoetis Equine. Congratulations to Caitlyn Campbell, nominated by Windrush Farm Therapeutic Equitation, Inc. in North Andover, Massachusetts​.

Caitlyn and all PATH Intl. regional equine caretaker award winners were recognized at the PATH Intl. Awards Luncheon held in Denver, Colorado, on November 8, at the 2025 PATH Intl. Conference. Caitlyn’s commitment is evident in every detail. One Windrush Farm representative stated, “Horses displaying anxiety in their stalls are moved to new environments until they feel secure and those needing extra supervision are placed within Caitlyn’s watchful sphere. Caitlyn meets weekly with the farrier, collaborates with trainers and instructors and works closely with volunteers to ensure every aspect of care supports the horses’ wellbeing.”

“I have worked with Caitlyn from her first day ten years ago,” one longtime volunteer shared. “From my perspective as a barn volunteer, I have found Caitlyn to be extremely compassionate, conscientious and always an advocate for our horses. My love of our horses and the unequalled care Caitlyn provides is the reason I am still at the farm.”

Zoetis Equine is a platinum-level sponsor and the Official Equine Health & Wellness Partner of PATH Intl. As a company that cares deeply about equine health and wellness, Zoetis Equine proudly sponsors the PATH Intl. Equine Caretaker of the Year award, recognizing PATH Intl. Member Center volunteers and staff who go above and beyond to care for their center’s equines. Kathy Alm, PATH Intl. CEO states, “Caring for horses, especially those working in equine-assisted services programs, can be complex because many are in their second or third careers, bringing both valuable strengths and unique challenges. Zoetis provides equine owners, caretakers, and veterinarians with trusted products, education, and support to help herds in equine-assisted services and beyond live happier and healthier lives.”

Congratulations to the 2025 PATH Intl. Region Equine Caretaker of the Year winners:

Region 1: Caitlyn Campbell​, Windrush Farm Therapeutic Equitation, Inc., ​North Andover, Massachusetts

Region 2: Doreen Innella​, Hearts Therapeutic Riding Center​, Leander, Texas

Region 3: Jordan Buchan​, Prancing Horse Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship​, Hoffman, North Carolina

Region 4: Rachael Burns​, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope (CKRH), Lexington, Kentucky

Region 5: Stephanie Studer​, Shangri-La Therapeutic Academy of Riding (STAR)​, Lenier City, Tennessee

Region 6: Peggy Wenzel​, Horse Power Healing Center​, Eagle, Wisconsin

Region 7: Laura Stieglitz​, BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center​, Chicago, Illinois

Region 8: Carol Chamberlain​, EQUEST​, Dallas, Texas

Region 9: Alyson Galow​, Free Rein Therapeutic Riding​, Spokane, Washington

Region 10: L. Martin​, CHAPS Equine Assisted Services​, Sheridan, Wyoming​

Region 11: Audrey Draper​, Giant Steps Therapeutic Equestrian Center​, Petaluma, California

For a full list of the states and countries included in each of the PATH Intl. Regions please visit: https://pathintl.org/membership/regions/

About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.) was formed in 1969 to promote safety and optimal outcomes in equine-assisted services (EAS) for individuals with special needs and others. At 794 member centers, more than 46,600 children and adults, including 5,200 veterans, may find improved health, wellness and a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. Member centers offer therapeutic horsemanship including riding, driving, interactive vaulting, groundwork and stable management; physical, speech and occupational therapies; mental health services incorporating equines; and coaching and learning programs, among other services. There are nearly 40,000 volunteers, 4,863 PATH Intl. certified professionals, 5,250 equines, and thousands of contributors from all over the world helping people at PATH Intl. Member Centers achieve their health, wellness and learning goals. Through a wide variety of educational resources and certification programs, the association helps individuals start and maintain successful EAS programs. PATH Intl. offers the first and only independently accredited certification program in the EAS industry. The PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor Certification, first accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2023, demonstrates the competency of therapeutic riding instructors and adds credibility to the EAS industry as a career path.

About Zoetis: As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock producers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $9.3 billion in 2024 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit www.zoetis.com .

The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit zoetisequine.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Sara Conant, Communications Supervisor

sconant@pathintl.org

(800) 369-7433, ext. 123