PATH Intl. Announces its 2025 Award Winners

DENVER, CO – The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH Intl.) takes great pride in the exceptional credentialed professionals, volunteers, equines, veterinarians, staff, and participants who ensure delivery of, and participate in, high-quality equine-assisted services (EAS) at PATH Intl. Member Centers. PATH Intl. is pleased to announce the winners of the 2025 PATH Intl. awards.

All PATH Intl. award winners were recognized at the PATH Intl. Awards Luncheon held in Denver, Colorado, on November 8, 2025, at the PATH Intl. Conference. Winners were carefully and thoughtfully selected by a panel of judges who reviewed submissions of all winners from PATH Intl.’s 11 Regions, to award the credentialed professional, equine caretaker, veterinarian, equine, and volunteer of the year winners. The PATH International Equine Services for Heroes® Equestrian, Youth Equestrian, Adult Equestrian, and James Brady Professional Achievement Awards were all selected through a nationwide nomination process.

PATH Intl. CEO Kathy Alm said, “PATH Intl.’s awards program offers an opportunity to acknowledge the dedication, professionalism and commitment to safety demonstrated by our credentialed professionals, equestrians, veterinarians, volunteers and equine caretakers whose work in equine-assisted services empowers individuals around the world. We are also honored to recognize the participants who, through their own determination and growth, strive toward and achieve their personal goals. We are proud to celebrate all of these recipients and highlight the lasting, positive impact they bring to their communities.”

PATH Intl. congratulates the following award winners:

PATH Intl. Credentialed Professional of the Year: Sarah Jane Casey, Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship, Beacon, New York- PATH Intl. Region 2 – Sponsored by Markel Insurance

Caitlyn Campbell, Windrush Farm Therapeutic Equitation, Inc., North Andover, Massachusetts- PATH Intl. Region 1- Sponsored by Zoetis Equine

Dr. Erin Kennedy, Free Rein Therapeutic Riding, Spokane, Washington- PATH Intl. Region 9- Sponsored by American Regent Animal Health makers of Adequan ® i.m.

Moses, Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center, Inc., Bristol, Connecticut- PATH Intl. Region 1- Sponsored by Purina

Jim Hart, New Kingdom Trailriders, Sherrard, Illinois – PATH Intl. Region 7

Adam Halloran, SUNY Cobleskill Equine Center, Delmar, New York- PATH Intl. Region 3

Hannah Mitschele, Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center Windham, Maine- PATH Intl. Region 1

Jaleen Pieper, Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy, Council Bluffs, Iowa- PATH Intl. Region 9

Jaleen Pieper, Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy, Council Bluffs, Iowa- PATH Intl. Region 9 2025 PATH Intl. James Brady Professional Achievement Award: Miyako Kinoshita, Green Chimneys, Brewster, New York- PATH Intl. Region 1

To learn more about PATH Intl. Award Sponsorship opportunities please visit: https://pathintl.org/sponsors/.

About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.) was formed in 1969 to promote safety and optimal outcomes in equine-assisted services (EAS) for individuals with special needs and others. At 794 member centers, more than 46,600 children and adults, including 5,200 veterans, may find improved health, wellness and a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. Member centers offer therapeutic horsemanship including riding, driving, interactive vaulting, groundwork and stable management; physical, speech and occupational therapies; mental health services incorporating equines; and coaching and learning programs, among other services. There are nearly 40,000 volunteers, 4,863 PATH Intl. certified professionals, 5,250 equines, and thousands of contributors from all over the world helping people at PATH Intl. Member Centers achieve their health, wellness and learning goals. Through a wide variety of educational resources and certification programs, the association helps individuals start and maintain successful EAS programs. PATH Intl. offers the first and only independently accredited certification program in the EAS industry. The PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor Certification, first accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2023, demonstrates the competency of therapeutic riding instructors and adds credibility to the EAS industry as a career path.

Media Contact:

Sara Conant

sconant@pathintl.org