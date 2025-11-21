PATH Intl. is Pleased to Announce the 2025 PATH Intl. James Brady Professional Achievement Award Winner

DENVER, CO – The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) takes great pride in the exceptional individuals who tirelessly ensure delivery of and take action to advance the high-quality equine-assisted services (EAS) offered at PATH Intl. Member Centers. PATH Intl. is pleased to announce the winner of the 2025 PATH Intl. James Brady Professional Achievement Award which is given to a person who has made a significant contribution to the EAS Industry. Congratulations to Miyako Kinoshita of Green Chimneys in Brewster, New York.

Miyako and all PATH Intl. award winners were recognized at the PATH Intl. Awards Luncheon held in Denver, Colorado, on November 8, at the 2025 PATH Intl. Conference. Winners of the James Brady Professional Achievement Award are recognized for demonstrating the highest ethical behavior in their personal and professional life; for possessing proven leadership and dedication through delivery of service, educational contribution, support and promotion of the industry; for bringing innovative ideas to fruition; for creating collaborations and partnerships to advance the work of EAS; and for enhancing the success and knowledge of others in the association. This award is named in honor of James Brady, press secretary to U.S. President Ronald Reagan, who was shot during an assassination attempt in 1981. The failed attempt paralyzed Brady, who as part of his physical therapy began therapeutic riding. Brady was an ally of then NARHA, and subsequently the association named its most prestigious award in his honor.

Miyako Kinoshita’s journey began when she made a life-changing decision to leave a promising banking career in Japan after seeing a documentary about the work at Green Chimneys Center in Brewster, New York. Green Chimneys is a multi-faceted nonprofit organization helping young people maximize their full potential by providing residential, educational, clinical and recreational services, in a safe and supportive environment that nurtures connections with their families, the community, animals and nature. It also happens to be a PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Center. And it was there that a supposed internship opportunity for Miyako turned into a lifelong calling.

Lili Kellogg, 2002 James Brady Award recipient, first worked with Miyako in 2000 when she attended the PATH Intl. (then NARHA) Approved Instructor Training Course at Equest. “Putting one’s life on hold for seven weeks, living in a small dorm house with strangers, and attending a very intensive course isn’t easy,” Kellogg said. “Yet, Miyako remained professional, composed, greatly appreciative, and stayed focused on maximizing her learning experience. She excelled in the course, and it’s not surprising that she has become a leader and well-known professional in the EAS industry.”

Miyako’s influence reaches far beyond the walls of Green Chimneys. Julie Broadway, President of the American Horse Council, said, “On a personal note, she chairs the United States Tennis Association-NE Adaptive Sub-committee. She seeks for children who may not have been mainstreamed to enjoy the joy of playing sports.” Miyako has also served on the PATH Intl. Board of Trustees, the Equine Welfare Committee, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee and has presented at many conferences and universities in the U.S. and abroad.

From her earliest days as an intern to her decades as a mentor and leader, Miyako Kinoshita has given her time, knowledge and heart to improve the lives of others, both for humans and animals. Her legacy is one of grace, service and unwavering dedication to the values that define our field, making her a worthy recipient of the prestigious James Brady Professional Achievement Award.

About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.) was formed in 1969 to promote safety and optimal outcomes in equine-assisted services (EAS) for individuals with special needs and others. At 767 member centers, more than 71,288 children and adults, including 7,427 veterans, may find improved health, wellness and a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. Member centers offer therapeutic horsemanship including riding, driving, interactive vaulting, groundwork and stable management; physical, speech and occupational therapies; mental health services incorporating equines; and coaching and learning programs, among other services. There are 51,995 volunteers, 4,525 PATH Intl. certified professionals, 7,694 equines, and thousands of contributors from all over the world helping people at PATH Intl. Member Centers achieve their health, wellness and learning goals. Through a wide variety of educational resources and certification programs, the association helps individuals start and maintain successful EAS programs. PATH Intl. offers the first and only independently accredited certification program in the EAS industry. The PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor Certification, first accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2023, demonstrates the competency of therapeutic riding instructors and adds credibility to the EAS industry as a career path.

