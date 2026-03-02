PATH Intl. Offers Grant Funding to Address the Increased Demand for Equine-Assisted Services at its Member Centers

DENVER, CO – The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International (PATH Intl.) announces the opening of applications for a second round of grants to support professional training, credentialing and participant financial aid. Applications are welcome from the association’s 721 member centers. Funding for these grants came from outside the equine-assisted services (EAS) industry, highlighting the increased awareness and recognition of the benefits derived from EAS for individuals with a variety of needs, striving to meet health, wellness and learning goals by partnering with horses.

These grants have been made possible by generous donations from Bob and Toni Mallet and the National Philanthropic Trust. The grants are only available to PATH Intl. Premier Accredited Centers (PACs) and Center Members. In 2025, PATH Intl. Centers reported 17,776 individuals on waiting lists to receive equine-assisted services. PATH Intl. CEO Kevin Price said, “The demand for equine-assisted services has risen steadily in recent years. However, PATH Intl. Centers are experiencing a shortage of trained and certified professionals to meet the service demand. Through the Access Grants, PATH Intl. will be providing critically needed financial support for PATH Intl. Centers and members so that more individuals can be trained and certified to work within the industry.”

Bob and Toni Mallet Access Grant

The Bob and Toni Mallet Access Grant provides funding to support PATH Intl. PACs and Center Members in Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, New York, New Jersey and Maryland. The purpose of these grants is to increase the number of PATH Intl. Credentialed Professionals in the region through training and certification grants and offering grant support for participant financial aid at the full program cost.

The National Philanthropic Trust Access Grant

A $200,000 donation from The National Philanthropic Trust will continue to support equine-assisted services professionals with training and certification and provide financial aid to EAS participants. The donor recognizes the intersection of a love for equines and the inherent health benefits derived from partnering with them. They wish for services to be made available to more participants and recognize the demand for more PATH Intl. Certified Professionals to deliver safe and effective services.

For more information about these grants visit: pathintl.org/grants-scholarships/.

To learn how your facility can become a PATH Intl. Center Member visit: pathintl.org/membership/centers/

About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.), formed in 1969, advances professional equine-assisted services (EAS) by empowering its members, credentialed professionals, partners and the public through rigorously developed standards, credentials and education that recognize the power of the equine-human relationship. At 721 member centers, more than 71,000 children and adults with special needs, including 8,000 veterans, may find improved health, wellness, a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. PATH Intl. members, credentialed professionals and member centers uphold the PATH Intl. Standards, developed and adopted by the PATH Intl. membership, to ensure centers and professionals follow procedures essential to providing safe, humane, gold-standard-quality EAS programming to the public, in the broad areas of horsemanship, therapy and learning. Among its multiple EAS certification programs, PATH Intl. proudly offers the Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor certification (the PATH Intl. CTRI®); the first and only independently accredited certification program in EAS.

Media Contact:

Sara Conant, Communications Supervisor, sconant@pathintl.org, (800) 369-7433, ext. 123