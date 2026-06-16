Pegasus and Zoetis Expand Strategic Partnership to Connect Competition Management with Horse Care Expertise

Partnership builds on a relationship dating back to 2023, uniting two organizations committed to the future of equestrian sport and horse health

Austin, Texas, June 17, 2026 — Pegasus, the next-generation equestrian competition and organizational management platform, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Zoetis Equine, the global leader in animal health dedicated to advancing horse care and supporting the hardworking team behind every horse.

As part of the expanded partnership, Pegasus and Zoetis will collaborate across educational initiatives, digital media, industry storytelling, and content programs designed to support horse well-being, athlete performance, and the long-term growth of equestrian sport — bringing together best-in-class competition technology and world-leading animal health expertise for the first time under one unified industry initiative.

The partnership builds on a relationship dating back to 2023 and reflects a shared conviction: at a time when equestrian sport faces increasing demands around horse well-being, operational complexity, and participant experience, the industry needs better connectivity between competition, care, and education. Pegasus and Zoetis are building that bridge.

“Equestrian sport has operated for decades without the connected infrastructure that exists in virtually every other major industry,” said Jen Baynes, Co-Founder of Pegasus. “We built Pegasus to change that. What makes Zoetis the right partner is that they understand the real opportunity isn’t just better technology; it’s better outcomes for horses and the people who care for them. Together, we’re creating something the industry has never had: a direct connection between the competition environment and the tools, education, and expertise that support horse health and performance at every level.”

Through connected tools for entries, scheduling, memberships, communication, scoring, and real-time event operations, Pegasus has rapidly emerged as one of the equestrian industry’s fastest-growing technology companies – delivering modern competition management across multiple disciplines worldwide while improving operational efficiency, transparency, and communication for events and organizations of all sizes. As part of this effort, Zoetis will be supporting with Performance Horse Care resources and educational content on the Pegasus platform, helping ensure that competition environments are supported by accessible, expert-driven equine health guidance via Pegasus, including the Newsroom, social, eNews and the Podcast.

“This partnership reflects a shared belief that the future of equestrian sport depends on a strong alignment between competition and care, shared Jen Blanchard, Head of Marketing for the Zoetis U.S. Equine division. By combining Pegasus’ innovation in competition management with our equine health team’s leadership in horse care—including supporting the unique needs of the equine athlete—we are helping to shape a more connected, forward-looking model that better supports horses, athletes and the industry as a whole.”

About Pegasus

Pegasus is the global operating system for equestrian sport. The platform simplifies and modernizes horse show operations for organizers, riders, trainers, and support teams — with tools for entries, scheduling, communication, live updates, scoring, and memberships. Pegasus also powers the organizations behind the sport, giving governing bodies, clubs, and associations one connected place to manage their events, members, and communities. Pegasus was built to revolutionize equestrian sport through innovative technology that helps grow and strengthen the industry for future generations.

Learn more at www.thepegasus.app

Add your next show on Pegasus in minutes at platform.thepegasus.app

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the world’s leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation,customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com.

The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life.

Visit ZoetisEquine.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Jen Baynes, Co-Founder

jen@thepegasus.app