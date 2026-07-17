Pegasus Documentary ON THE FRINGE Premieres in Palm Beach, Exploring the Realities of Pursuing Elite Equestrian Sport

PALM BEACH, Fla. — More than 200 members of the equestrian community gathered at Palm House in Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday, July 13, for the premiere of ON THE FRINGE, a new documentary that examines the sacrifices, challenges, and ambitions that define life just outside the sport’s highest levels.

Produced by Pegasus Co-Founders, Jen and Sam Baynes, and directed by Brady Clayton, the film follows Chilean international show jumper Gabriela Reutter as she pursues an Olympic dream while navigating the financial and personal realities faced by countless riders striving to compete on the world stage.

Hosted by Pegasus, the evening featured a reception, screening, and an exceptionally engaged question-and-answer session that extended beyond the film itself. Riders, industry leaders, and members of the equestrian community participated in a broader discussion about the future of the sport, the pressures facing grassroots competition, and the role that stronger organizations and greater accessibility will play in sustaining the industry for future generations.

While ON THE FRINGE centers on Reutter’s journey, its message reaches far beyond a single athlete. The documentary explores the often-overlooked middle ground occupied by riders who possess the talent and determination to compete at the highest level, yet must overcome significant financial and structural barriers to do so.

“We made this film because we believe horse sport deserves to be understood by the world,” said Producer Sam Baynes. “Too often, people only see the few minutes spent in the ring and not the years of sacrifice, financial commitment, partnership, and resilience that make those moments possible. Our hope is that someone who has never touched a horse can watch this film and walk away with a completely different perspective – not only on equestrians as athletes, but on the extraordinary bond between horse and rider and the communities that make this sport possible.”

The film also shines a light on the organizations, local horse shows, Pony Clubs, trainers, and volunteers that form the foundation of equestrian sport. By bringing these stories to the forefront, ON THE FRINGE aims to spark conversations about how the industry can continue to grow while preserving the pathways that make participation possible.

The premiere was made possible through the support of industry partners Zoetis, Reel Finance, Fabbri, EquiCrown, and the United States Pony Club, all of whom share a commitment to strengthening equestrian sport at every level.

ON THE FRINGE is now available to watch for free on YouTube.

About Pegasus

Pegasus is the operating system for equestrian sport. The next-generation software powers horse shows, governing bodies, clubs, associations, and equestrian organizations, helping them manage events, memberships, communications, scheduling, scoring, stall management, registrations, payments, and more from a single platform. Trusted by organizations and users across North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia, Pegasus has quickly become one of the equestrian industry’s fastest-growing technology platforms.

Founded on the belief that the future of the industry depends on stronger organizations, better technology, and bringing more people into it, Pegasus is committed to helping the community grow at every level, from local horse shows and Pony Club rallies to the world’s largest international competitions.

Learn more at www.thepegasus.app

Add your next show on Pegasus in minutes at platform.thepegasus.app

Subscribe to the Pegasus YouTube channel to watch ON THE FRINGE:

https://www.youtube.com/@pegasusapp

Follow Pegasus on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/thepegasusapp/

Follow Gabriela Reutter on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gabriela.reutter/