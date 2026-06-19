Pegasus Unveils Equestrian Sport’s “Drive to Survive”

Pegasus Releases Official Trailer for ON THE FRINGE, a Documentary Designed to Bring Equestrian Sport to a Global Audience

WELLINGTON, FL — Pegasus, the next-generation equestrian competition and organizational management platform, released the official trailer for ON THE FRINGE, a feature-length documentary following Gabriela “Gaby” Reutter, Chile’s top female show jumper, as she competes against the world’s best athletes in Wellington, Florida.

The trailer is available now on the Pegasus YouTube channel.

Following an overwhelmingly positive response to the trailer, Pegasus has also announced an exclusive community premiere event on July 13 in Palm Beach, Florida. The film will then be released free to the public worldwide on July 14 via YouTube.

Unlike traditional horse-sport films made primarily for industry insiders, ON THE FRINGE was created with a broader audience in mind. The project reflects Pegasus’ belief that the future of the industry depends on bringing new people into it.

About the Film

ON THE FRINGE follows Gaby as she navigates one of the most demanding circuits in international show jumping with a fraction of the resources available to many of her competitors.

While top riders often campaign five or more horses, Gaby competes with just two or three, leaving little margin for error and requiring elite-level performance every time she enters the ring.

To sustain the financial realities of competing at the highest level, Gaby built her own audience and personal brand, becoming both athlete and entrepreneur. The film offers an unfiltered look at the sacrifices, pressures, setbacks, and determination required to compete among the world’s best.

“I put my heart and soul on screen. One hundred percent honest. One hundred percent Gaby. And we made it for everyone, whether you’ve ridden your whole life or have never seen a horse up close,” said Gabriela Reutter.

The film was directed by Brady Clayton and produced by Pegasus, with presenting sponsorship from Zoetis and Reel Finance.

Bringing Equestrian Sport to the World

For decades, equestrian sport has remained one of the world’s most overlooked industries. It is rich with extraordinary athletes, remarkable horses, and compelling stories, yet largely invisible outside its own community.

ON THE FRINGE was created to change that.

Inspired by the impact of Netflix’s Drive to Survive on Formula 1, the film was intentionally built to appeal to viewers with no prior equestrian experience. The goal is not simply to entertain existing horse people, but to create new ones.

By introducing more people to the equestrian world, Pegasus believes the industry can unlock new sponsorship opportunities, increase participation, strengthen local horse shows, and create sustainable growth throughout the entire ecosystem.

“This is one of the largest industries most people have never heard of,” said Sam Baynes, Co-Founder and CEO of Pegasus. “Millions of people participate in equestrian sport around the world, yet outside our community, very few understand what makes it so special. We made this film because we believe the future of our industry depends on bringing new people into it.”

“Local horse shows are the foundation. They’re where riders begin, where communities are built, and where future champions take their first steps. If those shows struggle, everyone feels it. Our mission at Pegasus has always been to help those organizations thrive, and we see ON THE FRINGE as another way to contribute by creating more fans, more participants, and more opportunities for the next generation.”

The film also highlights the grassroots side of the industry, including Pony Club, local competitions, and regional horse shows where riders get their start, horsemanship is developed, and a lifelong passion for horses often begins.

The elite level may draw people in. The broader community is what keeps them involved.

With Thanks To

ON THE FRINGE was made possible through the support of Zoetis, Wellington International, United States Pony Clubs, and Reel Finance.

About Pegasus

Pegasus is the operating system for equestrian sport.

The next-generation software powers horse shows, governing bodies, clubs, associations, and equestrian organizations, helping them manage events, memberships, communications, scheduling, scoring, stall management, registrations, payments, and more from a single platform.

Trusted by organizations and users across North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia, Pegasus has quickly become one of the equestrian industry’s fastest-growing technology platforms.

Founded on the belief that the future of the industry depends on stronger organizations, better technology, and bringing more people into it, Pegasus is committed to helping the community grow at every level, from local horse shows and Pony Club rallies to the world’s largest international competitions.

Learn more at www.thepegasus.app

Add your next show on Pegasus in minutes at platform.thepegasus.app

Subscribe to the Pegasus YouTube channel to watch ON THE FRINGE:

https://www.youtube.com/@pegasusapp

Follow Pegasus on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/thepegasusapp

Follow Gabriela Reutter on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gabriela.reutter/

Media Contact:

Jen Baynes, Co-Founder

jen@thepegasus.app