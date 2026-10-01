Penn Vet Student Megan McCarthy Awarded 2026 Dr. William H. Sweeney Memorial Scholarship

Megan McCarthy, a third-year equine veterinary student at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine (Penn Vet), has been named the recipient of the 2026 Dr. William H. Sweeney Memorial Scholarship. The $5,000 award will be presented during the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) 72nd Annual Convention in Las Vegas on December 8, 2026.

Managed through The Foundation for the Horse, this endowed scholarship was established in 2023 in honor of its namesake to reward a veterinary student who demonstrates academic excellence, active participation in their Student AAEP Chapter, and dedicated efforts toward innovation in equine practice.

“Over the next five years, my goal is to develop into a confident and well-rounded equine veterinarian through advanced clinical training, hands-on experience, and mentorship,” said McCarthy. “I feel incredibly fortunate to learn from such well-established and respected clinicians at New Bolton Center, and I intend to make the most of every opportunity that environment affords.”

Following her anticipated graduation in May 2028, McCarthy plans to complete a rotating equine internship at a high-volume referral hospital to build expertise in emergency care, internal medicine, surgery, and critical care. She then plans to pursue a residency with a focus on equine sports medicine and lameness.

The scholarship honors the life and legacy of Dr. William H. Sweeney, an innovative equine veterinarian, educator, and mentor who practiced for decades. Dr. Sweeney was respected by peers and clients alike for his dedication, knowledge, common sense, and professionalism.

A U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, Dr. Sweeney received his DVM from Iowa State University in 1967. After practicing in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, he co-founded the Bloomington Veterinary Hospital with his brother, Dr. Jim Sweeney, and later expanded to the Equine Medical Center in Lakeville in 1976. He and his practice served horses and the profession for decades across Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois.

For more information about this program and other scholarships offered through The Foundation for the Horse, visit foundationforthehorse.org/impact/student-education.

###

ABOUT THE FOUNDATION FOR THE HORSE

Established in 1994, The Foundation for the Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to transforming the lives of horses through education, research, and help for horses at risk. As the charitable arm of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), it is governed by world-renowned equine veterinarians. The Foundation annually awards over $1 million in scholarships, grants, and program support worldwide. Learn more at FoundationForTheHorse.org.