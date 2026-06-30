Peril in Paradise: The Perfect Summer Mystery

Ligonier, PA: Follow former Olympic equestrian and amateur sleuth, Ivy Snow, in Peril In Paradise, the third installment of The Ivy Snow Mystery Series by Janet Winters. Ivy Snow and her family head to Palm Beach for the Winter Equestrian Festival, where her daughter, Jaycee, is preparing for one of the biggest competitions of her young career.

But paradise has a way of revealing its shadows. When twenty-one championship polo ponies mysteriously die, Ivy finds herself drawn into another investigation. As shocking events unfold, old relationships surface, long-buried secrets refuse to stay hidden, and a cold case from Ivy’s past begins to threaten her future.

“One of my favorite things about writing Peril In Paradise was contrasting the beauty of Palm Beach with the mystery unfolding beneath its polished surface. From The Breakers to Wellington’s legendary showgrounds and polo fields, the setting became as much a character as the people themselves,” said Winters.

To learn more about Peril In Paradise and The Ivy Snow Mystery series, visit The Barngoddess Chronicles.

Media Contact:

Janet Winters

barngoddess57@gmail.com