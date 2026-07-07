Pete Kyle Named AQHA Director of Officials

The American Quarter Horse Association is pleased to welcome Pete Kyle back to AQHA as its new director of officials.

Kyle returns to the Association with decades of experience as a professional horseman, business owner and industry leader. His extensive background in horse shows, judging and event management makes him well-positioned to support AQHA’s worldwide show program.

“AQHA is very pleased to welcome Pete to the staff. His extensive experience with AQHA and other equine associations, combined with his many achievements and expertise as a judge, exhibitor, and trainer make him exceptionally well qualified for the role of Director of Officials,” said AQHA chief operating officer John Pipkin. “In addition, Pete is a collaborative and respected teammate who is a pleasure to work with. We are excited to have him join the AQHA Show Department and are confident he will make a significant contribution to its continued success.”

Kyle previously served as AQHA chief show officer from 2014 to 2020, where he managed the approval and oversight of approximately 2,800 AQHA-approved shows worldwide; supervised the education, testing and communication of more than 600 AQHA judges and specialty judges; and oversaw the production of AQHA championship and world championship shows. His responsibilities also included coordinating event operations, securing sponsorships and collaborating with multiple departments to produce premier competitions.

Outside of AQHA, Kyle has owned and operated Kyle Ranch in Whitesboro, Texas, since 1978. Throughout his career, he has trained, marketed, sold and bred American Quarter Horses, provided lessons and mentored future industry professionals while successfully managing his equine business.

Kyle’s leadership extends throughout the equine industry. He developed and managed major National Reining Horse Association events, including The Winter Slide and the Tulsa Reining Classic, and is a founding member of the National Reining Breeders Classic, which helped establish the stallion enrollment and foal nomination model that has become an industry standard for derby events. Kyle also served as an AQHA director and United States Equestrian Federation vice chairman of reining. He holds judges cards for AQHA, NRHA and the National Snaffle Bit Association. Kyle is also proud to have been a member of the 2008 FEI USA Reining Team competing in Manerbio, Italy.

Throughout his career, Kyle has been recognized for his contributions to the horse industry, including being named AQHA Professional Horseman of the Year in 1997. He is also a world champion in six equine associations and has been recognized by the Whitesboro Area Chamber of Commerce with its Business of the Year and Community Service awards.

As director of officials, Kyle will provide overall direction of AQHA’s Judge, Steward and Drug-Testing Programs and advance AQHA’s position as an industry leader while ensuring the integrity of its officials. He will work in concert with the AQHA Show Department and AQHA Judge Committee to provide industry-leading service and educational opportunities that advance the mission statement of the Association

Kyle’s experience and leadership will help support AQHA’s continued commitment to providing exceptional service, education and integrity throughout its worldwide show program.