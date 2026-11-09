PetersonSmith Equine + Complete Care Endows Dr. John Peterson Scholarship Through The Foundation for the Horse

Iowa State University Veterinary Student Nicole Molinari Named Inaugural Recipient

The Foundation for the Horse is honored to announce the establishment of the Dr. John Peterson Scholarship, made possible through a generous philanthropic gift from PetersonSmith Equine Hospital + Complete Care. The newly endowed program provides a $5,000 annual scholarship to a third- or fourth-year veterinary student dedicated to a career in equine practice.

The Foundation has named Nicole Molinari, a third-year equine veterinary student at Iowa State University, as the scholarship’s inaugural recipient.

The scholarship honors the profound legacy of Dr. John Peterson, a visionary founder of PetersonSmith Equine Hospital + Complete Care and a pioneer in equine veterinary medicine. Beyond his clinical contributions, Dr. Peterson shaped generations of practitioners through active mentorship, intentional guidance, and professional leadership—driven by his belief that the future of veterinary medicine relies on bold thinking and continuous investment in emerging professionals.

To reflect Dr. Peterson’s standards, the scholarship recognizes veterinary students who demonstrate academic and clinical excellence, leadership qualities, and a commitment to supporting their peers.

“We are deeply grateful to partners at PetersonSmith Equine Hospital + Complete Care for partnering with us to honor a true titan of our profession,” said Dr. Sarah Reuss, president of The Foundation for the Horse. “Dr. John Peterson’s commitment to raising the standard of care and lifting up the next generation lives on through this scholarship. It will empower student leaders who mirror his passion for mentorship, collaboration, and clinical excellence.”

Dr. Faith Hughes, partner and hospital veterinarian at PetersonSmith, noted that the scholarship embodies the practice’s ongoing commitment to innovation and mentorship. “Dr. John Peterson’s vision redefined equine veterinary care in Ocala by creating one of the region’s first comprehensive hospital and ambulatory practices, elevating the bar for generations of veterinarians to follow,” said Dr. Hughes.

Inaugural recipient Nicole Molinari aims to build a practice focused on proactive equine care and sports medicine tailored for high-level athletic horses. Following graduation, Molinari plans to complete a one-year internship in sports medicine and ambulatory care before joining a primary care-focused practice. Her long-term goal includes practice ownership or partnership, rooted in client education, strong business mentorship, and values of excellence, integrity, and growth.

“I believe it is vital to learn from the previous generations of veterinarians who built our professional foundation,” said Molinari. “By seeking strong business mentorship now, I intend to expand and improve upon that foundation, ensuring the future of equine medicine remains both clinically advanced and professionally sustainable.”

The Dr. John Peterson Scholarship is open to qualified third- or fourth-year veterinary students enrolled at an accredited college of veterinary medicine who intend to focus exclusively on equine practice. In alignment with Dr. Peterson’s emphasis on practical training, preference is given to applicants who have completed an undergraduate internship or externship at PetersonSmith.

Molinari will be formally recognized on December 8 during the 72nd Annual American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) Convention in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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ABOUT THE FOUNDATION FOR THE HORSE

Established in 1994, The Foundation for the Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to transforming the lives of horses through Education, Research, and help for Horses at Risk. As the charitable arm of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), it is governed by world-renowned equine veterinarians. The Foundation annually awards over $1 million in scholarships, grants, and program support globally. Learn more at FoundationForTheHorse.org.

ABOUT PETERSONSMITH EQUINE HOSPITAL + COMPLETE CARE

Founded in 1981, PetersonSmith Equine Hospital + Complete Care is a premier, full-service equine veterinary hospital based in Ocala, Florida. Built upon a legacy of clinical excellence and visionary leadership, PetersonSmith provides state-of-the-art ambulatory, emergency, internal medicine, reproductive, advanced imaging, and surgical medicine. Through robust internship and externship programs, PetersonSmith continues its founders’ commitment to training, mentoring, and advancing the next generation of world-class equine practitioners. Learn more at PetersonSmith.com.

Media Contact: Jay Buckner, The Foundation for the Horse marketing & communications, jbuckner@foundationforthehorse.org