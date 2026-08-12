Photographer Shelley Paulson launches a free monthly image program for horse industry content creators

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 12, 2026

Contact: Shelley Paulson

763-458-3697

shelley@shelleypaulson.com

Shelley Paulson Photography has launched the Free Rein Collection, a monthly program offering free downloadable equine images for use on social media. The program is available to anyone who signs up at http://shelleypaulsonstock.com/free-rein.

Each month, Paulson selects a small set of images from her stock library and makes them available for free download. Images are licensed for social media use with photo credit required. The collection is updated monthly, with new images delivered by email to subscribers.

The Free Rein Collection draws from Paulson’s stock library at https://shelleypaulsonstock.com, which contains more than 20,000 equine images spanning breeds, disciplines, seasons, veterinary care, nutrition, and lifestyle subjects. Every image in the library was photographed by Paulson using a real camera with real horses. The library contains no AI-generated images.

“Finding good equine images is harder than it should be,” said Paulson. “AI-generated horse photos have flooded the big stock platforms, and even the real ones often show things that make any horse person cringe: incorrect tack, unsafe handling, situations that just don’t make sense. I’ve been photographing horses for over 20 years, and I own horses myself. I care about getting those details right.”

The program is designed for equine businesses, bloggers, and horse enthusiasts who need quality images for their social media content. Subscribers receive the current month’s collection by email upon sign-up and automatically receive future collections each month.

Images in the Free Rein Collection are licensed for personal and business social media use. Photo credit, “Photo by Shelley Paulson @shelleypaulsonphotography,” is required with each use.

To sign up and download the current collection, visit http://shelleypaulsonstock.com/free-rein.

About Shelley Paulson

Shelley Paulson is a commercial equine photographer based in Minnesota with more than 20 years of experience serving the equine industry, including Absorbine, Boehringer Ingelheim, Tribute Feeds, and Farnam. Her stock library at http://shelleypaulsonstock.com contains more than 20,000 AI-free equine images available for licensing. Paulson is also the founder of Shelley Paulson Education and the Pegasus Circle membership community for equestrian photographers.

Shelley’s Portfolio Website can be found at http://www.shelleypaulson.com.