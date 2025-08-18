Pivo and The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. Partner to Expand Access to Smart Video Training and Virtual Learning Opportunities

SAN JOSE, CA. August 18, 2025 – The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club), the largest equestrian educational organization in North America, and Pivo, the global leader in AI-powered video technology for equestrians, are proud to announce a new partnership designed to introduce Pony Club’s members to intelligent training tools and enhance video-powered learning.

“Pony Club is pleased to partner with Pivo as we continue to expand our educational platforms and learning opportunities,” said Teresa Woods, USPC Executive Director. “USPC launched a new virtual competition program in 2025, and we continue to grow other online educational opportunities for our members and anyone who wants to learn about horses. Through our new interactive online platform, Allpony.com, Pony Club’s education is now more engaging and accessible than ever. We look forward to unlocking even greater levels of learning with Pivo.”

Pivo is offering Pony Club members a 10% discount, available by logging in to their profile on www.ponyclub.org and going to the Partner Perks page under the Join menu.

“At Pivo, we believe education should meet riders where they are,” said Ken Kim, CEO of Pivo. “The United States Pony Clubs has long provided one of the most comprehensive equestrian curriculums in the world, and we’re proud to support that mission with tools that expand access, deepen engagement, and help every member take the reins on their learning journey—no matter their discipline, experience, or location.”

Pivo’s equestrian training system combines AI-powered motion tracking with a growing suite of software tools that allow riders to train with structure, precision, and measurable progress. Riders can automatically capture their sessions with dynamic tracking, then use Pivo’s platform to review footage, access remote coaching, receive annotated feedback, and track their development over time. Instructors can connect with students through real-time or asynchronous lessons, while built-in features like ride archives, scheduling, and performance insights streamline training. More than a filming tool, Pivo is a cloud-connected coaching environment—one that empowers equestrians to train smarter, stay safer, and ride with greater consistency across disciplines and skill levels.

Pivo is trusted by over 200,000 equestrians worldwide and the United States Pony Clubs now joins a growing list of organizations partnering with Pivo to bring modern, accessible training tools to riders everywhere.

About Pivo

Pivo Inc. is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in AI-powered smartphone robotics that transform mobile devices into intelligent, hands-free, auto-tracking cameras.

Pivo Equestrian is the world’s leading equestrian video training system, trusted by over 200,000 riders and coaches globally. Pivo helps riders capture high-quality training footage, participate in virtual lessons, and improve performance through accessible, affordable video solutions.

Pivo is the Official FEI Training Technology Partner of the Fédération Equestre Internationale, the international governing body of equestrian sport. Pivo is also the Official Training Technology Partner of US Equestrian (USEF) and is an Official Partner of the U.S. Equestrian International Disciplines Pathway Programs,

Supplier to the U.S. Equestrian Teams.

Pivo has received global recognition for innovation, including the CES Innovation Award, iF Design Award, and Spoga Horse Innovation of the Year. Learn more at www.pivoequestrian.com.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that builds the foundation of teamwork and sportsmanship through riding, mounted sports, and care of horses and ponies, while developing and enhancing leadership, confidence, responsibility, and a sense of community in its youth and adult members. USPC is proud to offer instruction and competitive opportunities in 11 competitive disciplines through hundreds of clubs and centers across the United States. USPC’s educational standards continue to be instrumental in curriculum development for schools, universities, equestrian professionals, and organizations across the United States. Many of the nation’s top equestrians, including Olympic team members, as well as successful business professionals and leaders in a variety of fields, have roots in Pony Club. For more information, please visit www.ponyclub.org.

Media Contact:

Stuart Jacob

Pivo Equestrian

Head of Global Marketing & Strategic Alliances

stuart.jacob@3i.ai

215-478-5122