Pivo and United States Dressage Federation Announce Partnership to Advance Rider Education Through Smart Video Technology

San Jose, CA — November 19, 2025 — The United States Dressage Federation™ (USDF) and Pivo Equestrian, the global leader in AI-powered video technology for riders, are proud to announce a new partnership that expands educational access and innovation for dressage riders nationwide. As part of the USDF Member Perks Partner lineup for 2026, all USDF members will receive an exclusive 10% discount on Pivo products.

Dressage has always been defined by precision, connection, and continual learning—and today, that learning extends beyond the arena. Pivo’s intelligent, hands-free video tracking transforms a rider’s smartphone into a smart training partner, turning every ride into a lesson and every arena into a classroom. “Pivo’s technology makes quality instruction more accessible than ever,” said Stephan Hienzsch, USDF Executive Director. “It allows riders and coaches to stay connected, capture progress, and refine performance through video insights that support the traditional values of dressage—accuracy, harmony, and partnership. We’re excited to see how this technology helps our members continue their learning journey and make every ride a step toward improvement.”

Through this collaboration, USDF and Pivo are working to support a new generation of riders who embrace both classical principles and modern tools. With its blend of AI motion tracking, affordability, and simplicity, Pivo is uniquely designed for the equestrian consumer, empowering riders to train independently, take remote lessons, and participate in online programs like Pivo’s growing series of video-based challenges and virtual events.

“This partnership represents more than a discount—it’s a shared commitment to learning, accessibility, and horse welfare,” said Ken Kim, CEO of Pivo. “As equestrian sport evolves, video has become one of the most powerful teaching aids available. Pivo’s mission is to ensure that technology supports the bond between horse and rider, helping riders improve their communication and making horses happier in the process.”

Pivo is currently developing an equestrian learning platform that connects riders, coaches, and federations in one interactive ecosystem—bringing together education, performance tracking, and community under a single mission: making riders better and horses happier.

With more than 200,000 equestrians using Pivo around the world, the company is also the Official Training Technology Partner of both the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) and US Equestrian (USEF), as well as a Supplier to the U.S. Equestrian Teams.

About PivoPivo, Inc. is a U.S.-based technology company specializing in AI-powered smartphone robotics that transform mobile devices into intelligent, hands-free, auto-tracking cameras.

Pivo Equestrian is the world’s leading equestrian video training system, trusted by over 200,000 riders and coaches globally. Pivo helps riders capture high-quality training footage, participate in virtual lessons, and improve performance through accessible, affordable video solutions.

Pivo is the Official FEI Training Technology Partner of the Fédération Equestre Internationale, the international governing body of equestrian sport. Pivo is also the Official Training Technology Partner of US Equestrian (USEF) and is an Official Partner of the U.S. Equestrian International Disciplines Pathway Programs, Supplier to the U.S. Equestrian Teams.

Pivo has received global recognition for innovation, including the CES Innovation Award, iF Design Award, and Spoga Horse Innovation of the Year. Learn more at www.pivoequestrian.com.

