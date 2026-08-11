Pivo Equestrian Launches New Pivo Arena App

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Introducing Arena

This is your arena. Free from the first stride. Better with every one after.

[SAN JOSE, CA. August, 2026] – We’re excited to announce the launch of

Arena, our free training platform built for riders and coaches at every level,

from first lessons to top competition prep. With Pocket Mode, you can start a

session with nothing but your phone in your pocket — no camera to set up, no

one standing at the rail — and get GPS tracking, route, and gait data

automatically while you ride.

Riders have long had to piece together their training across separate tools:

one app for logging rides, another for GPS, a text thread for coach feedback, a

camera roll for the moments worth keeping. We built Arena because every tool

for capturing, recording, and connecting a ride belongs in one place. Arena

starts with recording and GPS tracking, but it doesn’t stop there. It’s an

ecosystem riders can customize around their own discipline, their own horse,

and their own goals.

What Arena does

Free from the first stride. Every rider gets recording, timeline, journaling, and

coach connection at no cost, with no hardware required.

Pocket Mode. GPS tracking captures route, pace, and gait estimates hands-

free, with arena overlays for flatwork, dressage tests, and jump courses.

Locked-on tracking. Our tracking engine keeps horse and rider centered

through every stride, turn, and transition, whether you’re schooling at home or

at a show.

Pose analysis and annotation. Riders and coaches can mark up every ride

frame by frame, reviewing position, form, and progress the way a trainer would

from the rail. Take your riding farther by understanding every moment in the

saddle.

Virtual video lessons. Bring a coach into any session from anywhere, live,

with two-way audio and remote camera control, so distance is never the

reason a lesson gets missed. This global connection to trainers allows for

success like never before, world class trainers can now be in your backyard

on your schedule.

Gigapixel. Turn a single video frame into a high-resolution photo, so the

perfect oxer, the extension at the canter, or the quiet moment at the gate is

captured in perfect definition.

Your journal, built in. Arena becomes the rider’s journal, connecting notes,

rides, and improvements from one session to the next. Through our global

arena of trainers, riders can connect with coaches who fit their discipline and

their goals, wherever they’re based.

Availability

Arena is available now as a free download on the App Store and Google Play.

Set up in minutes and start your first session with Pocket Mode the same day.

Pivo Pod, Tag, and Intercom hardware unlock deeper tracking, analytics, and

remote lesson features. For pricing on Plus, Premium, and hardware bundles,

visit pivoequestrian.com.

About Pivo Equestrian

We bring hands-free tracking technology to the equestrian world, helping

riders, coaches, and barns capture and improve their work. Arena is our free,

living platform for riding, connecting more than 9 million equestrians across

150+ countries with everything they need to train smarter, anywhere, every

day. Learn more at pivoequestrian.com.

Media contact

Team@pivoequestrian.com