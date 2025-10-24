Plaidcast in Person on October 30th: A Discussion to Improve the Sport at Paso Robles Horse Park!

Plaidcast in Person goes on the road again on October 30th, to central California’s Paso Robles Horse Park. The discussion, hosted by The Plaid Horse Publisher Piper Klemm, will feature exciting special guest speakers and give attendees the opportunity to engage directly with these standout voices, hear personal insights from the panelists in real time, and take part in an interactive conversation that blends sport, career, horsemanship, and lifestyle in the modern equestrian world.

The event is FREE to attend. Reserve your tickets now on Eventbrite and take advantage of the opportunity to listen, learn, and network during this one-of-a-kind event.

﻿Event Details:﻿

Date: Thursday, October 30th, 2025

Time: 4:00–7:00 PM PDT

Location: Paso Robles Horse Park

3801 Hughes Parkway Paso Robles, CA 93446﻿

The Paso Robles Horse Park is a state-of-the-art equestrian competition and event facility located on the California Central Coast halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Events hosted at the facility and activities supported by the work of the Paso Park Foundation lend to unique opportunities to support the Paso Park’s mission to promote accessibility to equestrian activities while raising funds to support handicapped and underprivileged children.

Be sure to join us for an inspiring night of equestrian conversation and community. We can’t wait to meet you!

For tickets, more information, and future live dates, visit theplaidhorse.com/plaidcast and follow @theplaidhorsemag on Instagram.

