Plaidcast in Person Returns to Hartford, CT, on November 7th

Returning to the Aetna Theater at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art in Hartford, Connecticut, on Friday evening, November 7th, Plaidcast in Person will feature a discussion with special guests hosted by The Plaid Horse Publisher Piper Klemm.

Plaidcast in Person gives attendees the opportunity to engage directly with these standout voices, hear personal insights from the panelists in real time, and take part in an interactive conversation that blends sport, career, horsemanship, and lifestyle in the modern equestrian world.

The event is FREE to attend. Reserve your tickets now on Eventbrite and take advantage of the opportunity to listen, learn and network during this one-of-a-kind event.

Click HERE for free tickets

﻿Event Details:﻿

Date: Monday, July 14th, 2025

Time: Doors open at 6:00 PM with a Networking mixer

Plaidcast in Person recording begins at 7:30 PM

Location: Aetna Theater at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art

600 Main Street, Hartford, CT 06103﻿

Parking is widely available and accessible around the venue

Tickets are FREE and available now on Eventbrite.

The first 50 guests through the door will receive a free gift courtesy of The Plaid Horse.

The Wadsworth Atheneum is the oldest continually operating public art museum in the United States. The museum’s Aetna Theatre has a rich history of hosting cultural events, from avant-garde performances to film screenings. Its intimate setting and architectural elegance provide the perfect backdrop for this live recording.

Be sure to join us for an inspiring night of equestrian conversation and community. We can’t wait to meet you!

For tickets, more information and future live dates, visit theplaidhorse.com/plaidcast and follow @theplaidhorsemag on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Marley Lien-Gonzalez

Senior Editor & Blog Editor

The Plaid Horse

editor@theplaidhorse.com