Pluck This: Berry Named to Best Equestrian Writers/Authors 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards

Albany, NY (December 19, 2025) The 2025 Equine Business Magazine Readers’ Choice Awards have spoken, naming 11 industry wordsmiths to its Best Equestrian Writers/Authors: L.A. Berry, Diana Bezdedeanu, Honos Nutrition Co./Isabelle D’Costa, Indigo Ancestral Health/Stephanie Carter, Delores Kuhlwein, Maryland Equestrians/Laurie Berglie, Susanna Newsonen, The Plaid Horse/Piper Klemm, Natalie Keller Reinert, Amy Skinner Horsemanship and The Tech Equestrian/Juliana Chapman.

Equine Business Magazine, of Aubrey, Texas, is a new online magazine by Equine Web Design for equine business owners and nonprofits. Each issue includes content written by industry experts and professionals, offering readers marketing tips, stories, and info about upcoming events.

“With our AHP Media Awards coming up, and AHP members on this Readers’ Choice, it feels like a good finish in the Grade 1 Arkansas going into the Kentucky Derby,” said Berry.

“It’s also sweetly full circle. In 2018, I shared the story of Aimee Schulz, the Miniature Horse rescuer who saw my name on this Readers’ Choice list, in Three Eyes, One Heart, which placed second that year to the wonderful Tracy Gantz in Freelance Writer Equine-Related Journalism at the AHP awards.

“Reading, writing, and riding always make terrific pasture mates.”

Have a story idea? Need content management or writing services? Contact L.A. Berry at latheequinista@gmail.com.

Media Contact:

L.A.Berry

latheequinista@gmail.com