Pony Club Riders Excel at the 2026 Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event, Showcasing Pony Club as a Pathway to the Top of Equestrian Sport

April 30, 2026 (Lexington, KY) — The United States Pony Clubs (USPC or Pony Club) proudly celebrated the extraordinary impact of Pony Club members and alumni—both from the U.S. and around the world—at the 2026 Defender Kentucky Three‑Day Event (K3DE). Pony Club alumni made up a commanding portion of the entries in both the CCI5*-L and CCI4*-S divisions, and they delivered outstanding performances at the highest level of the sport in the CCI5*-L, accounting for eight of the top 10 positions on the final leaderboard. While competitors were showcasing their skills, USPC staff engaged young horse lovers and provided educational activities at the Kentucky Kids Club, which was proudly sponsored by the United States Pony Clubs. In addition, USPC members entertained attendees through riding demonstrations, volunteered at the event, and connected with Pony Club alumni who were competing this year.

“The United States Pony Clubs was thrilled to sponsor of the Kentucky Kids Club this year at the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event and to be able to provide so many other activities and opportunities for attendees,” said Teresa Woods, USPC Executive Director. “In addition, as we watched Pony Club riders excel at every level, it was impossible not to feel immense pride that the event once again proved that Pony Club builds confident horsemen and women prepared for success—whether they are riding their first horse trials or crossing the finish line at a five-star.”

Pony Club at the Pinnacle

Pony Club’s influence was unmistakable from the very beginning of the Kentucky Three-Day CCI5*-L, which presents the highest level of eventing competition worldwide. Simply earning a place on the Kentucky Three-Day Event entry list is a major accomplishment, and Pony Club riders were strongly represented. Of the 24 total CCI5*-L riders, 67% were Pony Club alumni, either in the U.S. or internationally. Among U.S.-born riders, nearly half had roots in USPC—an extraordinary testament to the organization’s long-term impact on elite athlete development.

Out of the riders born outside of the U.S., 91% represented Pony Club organizations from around the world, which underscores the global reach and impact of the Pony Club concept. Alumni from USPC, The Pony Club UK, Canadian Pony Club, Pony Club Australia, and New Zealand Pony Clubs Association exemplified the horsemanship, preparation, teamwork, and resilience instilled through Pony Club programs worldwide. Their success reinforced Pony Club’s reputation as a foundation for excellence at the very highest level of the sport. All representing nations are members of the Pony Club International Alliance (PCIA), which is an alliance of national Pony Clubs formed to promote global cooperation, education, and international exchange opportunities with a cultural edge to member countries.

In the final CCI5*-L standings, Pony Club alumni claimed eight spots out of the Top 10 as they dominated with consistent, polished performances across dressage, clear cross-country rounds with only time faults added, and almost no rails down in show jumping. Caroline Pamukcu (USA), riding HSH Blake, was the highest-placed USPC alum, finishing in second overall behind the ultimate winner, fellow American William Coleman and Diabolo. Pamukcu’s dressage score of 26.6 placed her fourth after the first phase, just behind Coleman’s score of 27.3. Her smooth, forward cross-country round with only two time penalties kept her firmly in contention.

When New Zealand Pony Club alum Monica Spencer incurred 12 faults in show jumping aboard Artist, she dropped out of the lead to land in 7th, moving fellow Pony Club alumni up the leaderboard, including David Doel (GBR) in 3rd, Tim Price (NZL) in 4th, Tom McEwen (GBR) in 5th, and Boyd Martin (USA) in 6th.

The Top 10 was rounded out with Pony Club Australia alum Phillip Dutton in 8th, non-Pony Club rider Emily Hamel in 9th, and Pony Club Australia alum Sophia Hill in 10th, further illustrating the depth of Pony Club representation throughout the division.

Strength in Depth: CCI4*-S

The CCI4*-S also showcased Pony Club’s breadth and pipeline of talent. Nearly half of all four-star riders were Pony Club alumni, and among U.S.-born riders, more than half came through USPC. This strong showing reinforces Pony Club’s role in sustaining competitive excellence throughout the upper levels of eventing.

Engaging the Next Generation

Beyond the competition arenas, USPC played a vibrant role in engaging families and future equestrians through the Kentucky Kids Club, sponsored by the United States Pony Clubs. As part of the event’s official youth and family programming throughout the week, USPC hosted its educational booth along hands-on activities and crafts designed to introduce young riders to horses and horse care while National Office staff shared more about Pony Club and USPC’s latest educational website, Allpony.com. Visitors had the opportunity to meet Pony Club alumni Ema Klugman, Lynn Symansky, and Sydney Elliott during autograph signings held throughout the weekend.

USPC also proudly showcased its members through severalsignature on-site experiences:

The Upper-Level Member Showcase highlighted current USPC members with national certifications as they demonstrated skills across several of Pony Club’s disciplines, from Dressage and Eventing to Show Jumping, Foxhunting, and Western Dressage. Riders included :

highlighted current USPC members with national certifications as they demonstrated skills across several of Pony Club’s disciplines, from Dressage and Eventing to Show Jumping, Foxhunting, and Western Dressage. Riders included : Kate Wood, Mountain Skyline Pony Club, Old Dominion Region

Anabelle Friend, Bluegrass Pony Club, Midsouth Region

Hannah Fountain, Huron Valley Pony Club, Great Lakes Region

Connor Stegeman, River Riders Pony Club, Deep South Region

Mia Valdez, Mountain Skyline Pony Club, Old Dominion Region

Emily Garside, Bath Pony Club, Tri-State Region

Amira Cooney, Casanova-Warrenton Pony Club, Virginia Region

Jolene Grover, River Bend Pony Club, Virginia Region

Talie Koch, Bath Pony Club, Tri-State Region

Riley Rebholz, Big Bay Pony Club, Lake Shore Region

Pony Club riders from the Midsouth Region served as flagbearers during opening ceremonies for the Kentucky International CSI5* event, a premier show jumping competition held each April as part of the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event. Riders included:

for the Kentucky International CSI5* event, a premier show jumping competition held each April as part of the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event. Riders included: Talie Koch and Emily Garside from the Tri-State Region,

Kate Wood from the Old Dominion Region, and

Lilli Seto, Ava Nieman, Abby Beckman, Aurea Dove, Samaya Martz, Isobel Evans, Abby McKinley, Emma Kleintop, and Mayela Salazar from the Midsouth Region.

The fan favorite Pony Club Quadrille featured four Midsouth Region Pony Club riders—Emma Kleintop, Mayela Salazar, and Harper Million of Keeneland Pony Club and Isobel Evans of Bluegrass Pony Club—performing a precision ride that celebrated teamwork, leadership, and horsemanship, which are all core values of Pony Club.

featured four Midsouth Region Pony Club riders—Emma Kleintop, Mayela Salazar, and Harper Million of Keeneland Pony Club and Isobel Evans of Bluegrass Pony Club—performing a precision ride that celebrated teamwork, leadership, and horsemanship, which are all core values of Pony Club. Pony Club members also went for a behind-the-scenes barn tour and meet-and-greet with Ema Klugman , a triple “A” Pony Club alumni.

, a triple “A” Pony Club alumni. The official media center hosted the Ann Haller Media Internship for USPC members , honoring the legacy of late journalist Ann Haller. Haller was a B Eventing Pony Club alum who served as a National Examiner, Chief Horse Management Judge, an instructor, a former Board member, and more. Karlie Drinnin of Silver Springs Pony Club in the Midwest Region served in this role under Classic Communications.

, honoring the legacy of late journalist Ann Haller. Haller was a B Eventing Pony Club alum who served as a National Examiner, Chief Horse Management Judge, an instructor, a former Board member, and more. Karlie Drinnin of Silver Springs Pony Club in the Midwest Region served in this role under Classic Communications. Pony Club volunteers also supported the event in a variety of important roles, including dressage scoring runners cross-country course assistants, and as representatives in the Kentucky Kids Club.

A Bright Future

From top entries at one of the world’s most prestigious five-star events to kids’ activities that spark first dreams of riding, Pony Club’s presence at the 2026 Defender Kentucky Three‑Day Event reflected its unmatched global legacy. Pony Club riders didn’t just compete—they led, inspired, and illustrated why Pony Club remains one of the most influential training grounds in equestrian sport. For more information about the United States Pony Clubs and its programs, visit www.ponyclub.org.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc.—The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that builds the foundation of teamwork and sportsmanship through riding, mounted sports, and care of horses and ponies, while developing and enhancing leadership, confidence, responsibility, and a sense of community in its youth and adult members. USPC is proud to offer instruction and competitive opportunities in 11 competitive disciplines through hundreds of clubs and centers across the United States. USPC’s educational standards continue to be instrumental in curriculum development for schools, universities, equestrian professionals, and organizations across the United States. Many of the nation’s top equestrians, including Olympic team members, as well as successful business professionals and leaders in a variety of fields, have roots in Pony Club. In addition, USPC proudly offers Allpony.com, an online platform dedicated to providing engaging and educational resources for young learners and horse enthusiasts and equestrians of all ages. The platform offers a variety of games, quizzes, and learning modules that will teach users all about horses. For more information, please visit www.ponyclub.org.

Media Contact:

Sarah Conrad

promote@ponyclub.org