LOGAN, UTAH — November 10, 2025

Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions

“Power Lists? We’ll Stick to Power Riders.”

Seems every week some magazine hands out another “Top 50” or “Most Influential” badge to companies you’ve never met and can’t quite remember. Lovely stuff, really. But out here in the real world — the world with arena dust, sore muscles, and 5 AM feed buckets — those lists don’t mean much.

At Draw It Out®, we don’t collect applause from editors. We collect loyalty from riders. The kind of loyalty that isn’t bought — it’s earned, one rub-down, one recovery, one ride at a time.

Because the truth is, you don’t build greatness by chasing headlines. You build it by showing up in the barn aisle, by making something so good it gets whispered about trailer to trailer, by being the product that actually works.

So no, we didn’t make a fancy list this week. But if you want to hear something nice about us, ask the folks who ride hard and care deep. Ask a real rider at the next jackpot or rodeo. They’ll tell you the only ranking that matters — the one earned in dirt, not print.

Built for Real Riders™

https://drawliniment.com

—

Media Contact:

Sarah Carlson

Key Accounts & Communications Liaison

Draw It Out® Horse Health Care Solutions

Email: hello@drawliniment.com

Phone: 844-434-6462

Logan, Utah